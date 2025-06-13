Global Peristaltic Pumps Market to Reach $2.38 Billion by 2030: Increasing Demand for Contamination-Free Fluid Handling

Dublin, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peristaltic Pumps Market by Type, Flow Rate, End-use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The peristaltic pumps market is projected to grow from USD 1.97 billion in 2025 to USD 2.38 billion in 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.9%. This growth is driven by the escalating need for contamination-free fluid handling across pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, and water treatment industries where gentle, precise, and hygienic pumping actions are essential.

Hose pumps: A rapidly growing segment

Peristaltic hose pumps, known for handling highly viscous, abrasive, and corrosive fluids, are gaining traction as the second-fastest-growing segment. Their robust performance in industrial sectors such as chemical processing, construction, and mining, coupled with low maintenance and high longevity, makes them indispensable in heavy-duty applications. The demand is further propelled by infrastructure projects and industrial automation needs, necessitating reliable fluid handling systems.

High-flow pumps on the rise

The segment with flow rates above 2000 mL/min is the second-fastest-growing, driven by industries such as mining and water treatment that require efficient handling of large fluid volumes. These pumps excel at providing smooth flow with minimal shear, particularly in challenging conditions, thus fulfilling the need for continuous high-volume operations.

Food & Beverages: Key growth sector

The food & beverage sector is another rapidly expanding segment due to the demand for hygienic, contamination-free operations. Peristaltic pumps' ability to move sensitive and shear-sensitive fluids like sauces and juices without product damage is crucial, aligning with stringent sanitary regulations and demand for processed foods.

Middle East & Africa: Emerging market region

The Middle East & Africa are witnessing significant market growth fueled by heavy investments in industrialization and environmental initiatives like Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. Increased efforts in water treatment and regional manufacturing are boosting the demand for advanced fluid handling solutions, including peristaltic pumps.

The report covers key players like Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions (UK), Verder Group (Netherlands), ProMinent Group (Germany), Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC (US), Valmet (Finland), Graco Inc. (US), among others, providing a competitive analysis of their market positions and strategic developments.

Comprehensive research coverage

The research report offers categorization based on type, flow rate, end-use industry, and regional analysis, providing key insights into market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It includes a detailed competitive analysis of major market players and forecasts opportunities for market entrants.

Market Dynamics

Drivers Stringent regulations for wastewater treatment and increasing capacity additions. Increasing global investments in new water and wastewater treatment facilities. Expansion of pharmaceutical production globally. Adoption of single-use technologies in bioprocessing. Rising food and beverage processing.

Restraints Availability of large numbers of alternatives. Fluctuations in raw material prices.

Opportunities Smart technologies in peristaltic pumps. Rising capacity expansions and joint venture initiatives by end-users in fast-growing markets. Small/miniature peristaltic pumps. Growing agriculture and renewable energy sectors.

Challenges Growing demand for customization from end-use industries. Low scope for product differentiation. Frequent hose or tube replacements.

Case Studies Energy and maintenance cost reduction with Flexflo M3 peristaltic pumps at Lompoc City Water Treatment Plant. Upgrading lime dosing system with Verderflex Dura 65 hose pumps in manufacturing food. Application of peristaltic pumps in detergent dispensing in fully automatic washing machines.



