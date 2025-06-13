Cybersecurity Expert Adeel Shaikh Releases Updated Book on AI-Driven SOC Transformation

Second edition of “AI-Driven Transformation of the SOC and SecOps” explores ethical automation, operational efficiency, and the future of intelligent security systems





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adeel Shaikh Muhammad, a leading cybersecurity and AI strategist, speaker, and author, has announced the release of the second edition of his highly regarded book, AI-Driven Transformation of the SOC and SecOps . The new edition provides updated insights into how Artificial Intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing Security Operations Centers (SOCs) and SecOps, helping security professionals reduce alert fatigue, unify security tools, and enhance incident response using machine learning and automation.

Building on the success of the first edition, the updated version includes additional case studies, expanded analysis of AI-driven SOC workflows, and a deeper discussion on balancing automation with ethical and regulatory considerations. The book is designed for security leaders, analysts, and decision-makers navigating the fast-changing threat landscape and seeking practical strategies to implement intelligent, adaptive defenses.

Adeel brings over 15 years of experience in information security and IT across the Gulf region and beyond, having led more than 70+ Cybersecurity and IT projects in sectors including government, finance, education, and energy. His expertise is widely sought in both operational and strategic contexts, where he consults on digital transformation, SOC optimization, and the responsible use of emerging technologies. He also shares insights and industry updates on his LinkedIn profile , where he engages with peers and professionals in the cybersecurity and AI communities.

Alongside his industry work, Adeel is currently pursuing a Doctorate in Business Administration from the Swiss School of Management. His academic research, titled “Exploring the Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Enhancing and Simplifying SOC Mechanisms,” explores how AI can streamline threat detection and incident response processes, with a specific focus on the evolving cybersecurity landscape.

In a recent interview with Edward Preston on The EPic HYPE Show, Adeel spoke about the necessity of grounding AI tools in trust and security:

“AI can be a force multiplier, but it must be rooted in trust. Without securing the underlying systems where data lives, we’re just building smart tools on shaky ground.”

His insights were also featured during a fireside session at RSA Conference 2025, where he joined a panel hosted by AI security platform Kindo to discuss the intersection of automation and ethics in modern SOC environments.

“If an AI system blocks a user, flags a transaction, or initiates a response, who is accountable?” Adeel asked. “We need governance frameworks that define these boundaries clearly.”

In addition to AI-Driven Transformation of the SOC and SecOps, Adeel is the author of AI and Us: The Ethical Choices, which examines the broader societal and regulatory implications of artificial intelligence. Both titles are available on Amazon and have been adopted by universities, training academies, and enterprise security teams looking to stay ahead of industry developments.

In 2025, Adeel was honored as Cybersecurity Architect of the Year by the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for his work in designing secure digital infrastructures and promoting resilience in mission-critical systems. He also serves as a Global Ambassador for Responsible AI with the Global Council for Responsible AI (GCRAI), where he advocates for transparent, auditable AI systems that respect user privacy and accountability standards.

Adeel’s future plans include hosting a series of workshops across the Gulf region, contributing to policy discussions on AI regulation, and supporting regional enterprises in adopting intelligent, secure, and compliant cybersecurity strategies.

As digital threats become more advanced and widespread, Adeel’s work continues to resonate with organizations seeking guidance in implementing AI responsibly and effectively. His emphasis on combining technical innovation with human oversight offers a roadmap toward more resilient and trustworthy security infrastructures.

