Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company" or “MCT”)

(Including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”), a cell of the Company

Registered No: 93546)

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658

13 June 2025

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

As required by Article 19.3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse (the “Market Abuse Regulations”), the Company announces that it was informed on 12 June 2025 of the following transaction by Middlefield Limited, a company connected with one of the Company’s directors, Mr Dean Orrico, by virtue of his being the ultimate beneficial owner of that company.

1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a)



Name



Middlefield Limited 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status



Person closely associated with Dean Orrico, Director b)



Initial notification /Amendment



Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name



Middlefield Canadian Income PCC

on behalf of Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC b)



LEI



2138007ENW3JEJXC8658 4



Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a)



Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument







Identification code







Redeemable Participating Preference Shares







ISIN GB00B15PV034 b)



Nature of the transaction



Purchase c)







Price(s) and volume(s)











Price(s) Volume(s) £1.311 40,000 d)



Aggregated information







- Aggregated volume







- Price











40,000







£52,440.00 e)



Date of the transaction 12 June 2025 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange XLON

Persons closely associated with Mr Orrico hold in aggregate 260,000 Redeemable Participating Preference Shares, representing 0.24% of the Fund’s issued share capital (excluding treasury shares).

Middlefield Limited is the Company’s investment manager.

Enquiries:

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Secretary

Tel.: 01534 700 000

Dean Orrico

President

Middlefield International Limited

Tel.: 01203 7094016

