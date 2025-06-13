Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company" or “MCT”)
(Including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”), a cell of the Company
Registered No: 93546)
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658
13 June 2025
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
As required by Article 19.3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse (the “Market Abuse Regulations”), the Company announces that it was informed on 12 June 2025 of the following transaction by Middlefield Limited, a company connected with one of the Company’s directors, Mr Dean Orrico, by virtue of his being the ultimate beneficial owner of that company.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Middlefield Limited
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Person closely associated with Dean Orrico, Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Middlefield Canadian Income PCC
on behalf of Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC
|b)
|LEI
|2138007ENW3JEJXC8658
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Redeemable Participating Preference Shares
ISIN GB00B15PV034
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£1.311
|40,000
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
40,000
£52,440.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|12 June 2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange XLON
Persons closely associated with Mr Orrico hold in aggregate 260,000 Redeemable Participating Preference Shares, representing 0.24% of the Fund’s issued share capital (excluding treasury shares).
Middlefield Limited is the Company’s investment manager.
Enquiries:
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Secretary
Tel.: 01534 700 000
Dean Orrico
President
Middlefield International Limited
Tel.: 01203 7094016
