ITM to Provide COMPETE Trial Insights at SNMMI 2025 Annual Meeting in Oral Presentation and Satellite Symposium

Garching / Munich, Germany, June 13, 2025 – ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE (ITM), a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, today announced that it will provide further analysis from its recently completed Phase 3 COMPETE trial in an oral presentation and Satellite Symposium at the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) annual meeting, held from June 21 – June 24, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.



Details of the Oral Presentation

The data will be presented by Dr. Thomas A. Hope, MD, Chief of Nuclear Medicine at the San Francisco VA Medical Center and Vice Chair of Clinical Operations and Strategy in the Department of Radiology at UCSF in an oral presentation titled, “Predicting the [177Lu]Lu-edotreotide uptake in tumors using pre-therapeutic Ga-68 PET/CT imaging”, on Sunday, June 22 in the Neuroendocrine - Oncology Clinical Diagnosis and Therapy session from 3:30 – 4:45 pm CDT. The presentation will provide an analysis on the 177Lu-edotreotide tumor uptake and its predictability based on pre-therapeutic SSTR PET/CT imaging and other factors.

Symposium Details

The symposium, “Pursuing the Art and Science of RPT: COMPETE Results and the Evolution of Dosimetry,” will take place on Sunday June 22, from 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm CDT. The symposium will feature an overview of the GEP-NET treatment landscape, including findings from the Phase 3 COMPETE trial, and perspectives on dosimetry standardization today and in the future. COMPETE evaluated n.c.a 177Lu-edotreotide (also known as ITM-11) in patients with grade 1 or grade 2 gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NET) and ITM announced the positive Phase 3 results in March 2025.

Date and Time: Sunday, June 22, from 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm CDT

Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, LA; Room R04-R05

Speakers and Topics:

GEP-NET treatment landscape, COMPETE trial results, and COMPOSE trial design

Jonathan Strosberg, MD; Section Head, Neuroendocrine Division Program Chair, Gastrointestinal Department Oncology Research Program Moffitt Cancer Center



COMPETE dosimetry sub-study and the evolution of dosimetry

John Sunderland, PhD; Professor of Radiology Nuclear Medicine Division University of Iowa



Dr. Celine Wilke Participates in Entrepreneur’s Panel

As part of the SNMMI conference, Dr. Celine Wilke, ITM’s Chief Medical Officer will participate in the “Entrepreneur’s Panel: Community Based Sites – Accelerating Clinical Trials and Expanding Access,” on Saturday, June 21, from 3:30 – 4:45 pm CDT.

ITM will further be present at the conference with a booth (booth number: 1001) providing information on the company’s latest innovations in radiopharmaceutical therapy (RPT), its pipeline of RPT therapeutics and the company’s capabilities to produce high-quality medical radioisotopes for global partners and its own pipeline.

About the COMPETE Trial

The COMPETE trial evaluated 177Lu-edotreotide (ITM-11), a proprietary, synthetic, targeted radiotherapeutic agent compared to everolimus, a targeted molecular therapy, in patients with inoperable, progressive Grade 1 or Grade 2 gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). This trial met its primary endpoint, with 177Lu-edotreotide demonstrating clinically and statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) compared to everolimus. 177Lu-edotreotide is also being evaluated in COMPOSE, a Phase 3 study in patients with well-differentiated, aggressive Grade 2 or Grade 3, SSTR-positive GEP-NET tumors.

About ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE

ITM, a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, is dedicated to providing a new generation of radiopharmaceutical therapeutics and diagnostics for hard-to-treat tumors. We aim to meet the needs of cancer patients, clinicians and our partners through excellence in development, production and global supply of medical radioisotopes. With improved patient benefit as the driving principle for all we do, ITM advances a broad precision oncology pipeline, including multiple Phase 3 studies, combining the company’s high-quality radioisotopes with a range of targeting molecules. By leveraging our two decades of pioneering radiopharma expertise, central industry position and established global network, ITM strives to provide patients with more effective targeted treatment to improve clinical outcome and quality of life. www.itm-radiopharma.com



