Town of Athabasca to Host Wildfire Awareness Day Featuring Live Demo of HydroDome1000

ATHABASCA, Alberta, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Town of Athabasca, in partnership with FFF Equipment — a joint venture of Primus Line Canada and Gemeinworks — is proud to host a Wildfire Awareness Day on Friday, June 13 at Riverfront Park from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

This free public event will feature a live demonstration of the FFF Equipment HydroDome1000, an innovative, high-powered water cannon system engineered to support frontline wildfire response. Capable of delivering large volumes of water with precision and force, the HydroDome1000 is designed for rapid deployment in remote and rugged areas, enhancing firefighting efforts in Alberta’s increasingly fire-prone landscapes.

The short demonstration shown in this video puts the system’s full range and power on full display and gives a brief look at what can be expected at the event. Watch now: https://fff-equipment.com/hydrodome1000/

Alberta has faced a significant rise in wildfire activity in recent years, with extended dry seasons and high winds contributing to larger and more frequent fires. Wildfire Awareness Day aims to bring attention to the tools, strategies, and partnerships that are helping Alberta communities prepare for and respond to these challenges.

The event will be hosted by Mayor Robert Balay, MLA Glenn van Dijken, and Town Fire Chief Jason Sturock. Over 100 invited guests — including fire chiefs, emergency services personnel, government regulators, industry partners, local business owners, and community members, are expected to attend.

Attendees can enjoy a complimentary BBQ lunch, connect with firefighting professionals, and learn more about wildfire prevention, suppression technologies, and community safety initiatives.

This event is made possible through the support of Athabasca Alberta Fire Rescue, the Town of Athabasca, the Rotary Club of Athabasca, Primus Line Canada, and Gemeinworks.

About FFF Equipment

FFF Equipment is a joint venture between Primus Line Canada and Gemeinworks, combining global expertise in water transport and high-performance pump systems. With decades of experience supporting disaster response, FFF Equipment develops innovative, field-ready solutions for wildfire suppression. Their advanced systems integrate proven pipeline technology and precision-engineered components to help firefighting teams respond quickly and effectively in challenging environments. Learn more at fff-equipment.com.

