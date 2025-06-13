Air and Missile Defense Radar Market 2025-2034: Machine Learning Revolutionizes Radar Systems, Boosts Threat Assessment Capabilities

Dublin, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air and Missile Defense Radar Market 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Air and Missile Defense Radar Market, valued at USD 12.4 billion in 2025, is projected to soar to USD 24.1 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 7.7%. This growth is propelled by escalating geopolitical tensions and the demand for sophisticated threat detection and tracking technologies.

This sector focuses on the advancement of radar systems leveraging AI technologies, including machine learning and signal processing, for precise detection and tracking of various threats such as aircraft, missiles, and drones. The use of AI enables radar systems to offer real-time analysis and insights into threat behavior and trajectory.

Spanning ground, airborne, and naval applications, the market is transitioning from conventional radar systems to adaptive AI-driven models. 2024 witnessed a significant surge in the adoption of AI-enabled radars, emphasizing better target discrimination and clutter reduction. The fusion of AI and advanced signal processing has enhanced target tracking and trajectory forecasting.

AI continues to optimize radar resource management, adapting to dynamic threat environments, and improving data fusion and threat assessment capabilities. Radar calibration automation via AI has yielded greater accuracy, and innovations in predicting electronic warfare attacks have bolstered defensive measures.

The future, extending beyond 2025, signals continuous growth and innovation with AI-powered multi-sensor fusion leading the way. This advancement allows the integration of radar data with other sensors, enhancing situational awareness. The synergy of AI and quantum radar promises elevated detection capabilities and stronger resilience to electronic warfare. AI's role in automating complex tasks such as threat classification is set to expand further.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $12.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $24.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Insights:

AI excels in target discrimination, distinguishing between threats and clutter.

Enhanced signal processing optimizes tracking and trajectory prediction.

Resource management is improved through AI adaptation to threats.

AI-driven data fusion improves threat response capabilities.

Geopolitical tensions and growing threats necessitate advanced detection systems.

Your Takeaways:

Comprehensive Air and Missile Defense Radar market forecasts from 2024 to 2034.

Regional market size, growth trends, and competitive opportunities detailed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

Technological advancements and market dynamics offer insights for strategic planning.

Profiles of leading companies

BAE Systems Inc.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Leonardo SpA

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Reutech Radar Systems

SAAB AB

Telephonics Corporation

Thales Group

Airbus Group Inc.

Aselsan AS

DeTect Inc.

General Dynamics Corporation

Indra Sistemas SA

Hensoldt AG

Almaz Antey Corporation

Finmeccanica SpA

Rockwell Collins Inc.

Bharat Electronics Limited

The Boeing Co.

FLIR Systems Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

NEC Corporation

QinetiQ Group plc

Reutech Radar Systems Pty Ltd.

Terma A/S

ThalesRaytheonSystems LLC

Toshiba Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/970eox

