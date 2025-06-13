Organic Food Market Report 2025-2034 | Global Industry Growth, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities, and Challenges

Dublin, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organic Food Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034 | Global Industry Growth, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities, and Challenges" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global organic food market is projected to expand from USD 286.4 billion in 2025 to USD 1.05 trillion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.5%. This growth is fueled by increasing consumer awareness of health and sustainability. Organic food, free from synthetic pesticides, GMOs, and artificial additives, is becoming a dietary staple as clean eating gains popularity.

Governmental regulations bolster the market's growth by ensuring stringent organic certification standards. This fosters consumer trust and transparency. The market spans various categories, including organic fruits, vegetables, dairy, meats, beverages, and packaged foods, expanding to meet the demand for nutrient-dense options.

Sustainability, transparency, and digitalization were pivotal in 2024, propelling the market as consumers sought healthier alternatives. Noteworthy is the rise in organic packaged goods, featuring clean-label ingredients and eco-friendly packaging. Large food entities invested heavily in the organic sector through acquisitions and farm partnerships.

Online sales and direct-to-consumer models saw substantial growth, with subscription services thriving in urban areas, providing convenient access to organic products. Innovations in blockchain technologies improved food traceability and authenticity, enhancing consumer confidence. Price fluctuations caused by economic uncertainties posed challenges but did not deter the market's upward trajectory, thanks to sustainability-driven branding.

The future of the organic food market will focus on regenerative agriculture, carbon-neutral production, and personalized nutrition. Emphasis on sustainability will lead companies to invest in eco-friendly farming that boosts biodiversity and soil health. Advances in alternative proteins, plant-based dairy, and fermented foods will cater to health-conscious consumers. Digital transformation, including AI-driven supply chain management, will optimize production and minimize food waste.

Key Market Trends

Rise of Regenerative Agriculture: Prioritizes soil health and carbon sequestration.

Expansion of Organic Private Labels: Supermarkets offering cost-effective organic alternatives.

Popularity of Organic Functional Foods: Products offering additional health benefits.

Integration of Smart Labeling and Blockchain: Ensuring product authenticity.

Surge in Subscription Services: Catering to urban demands for high-quality organic foods.

Key Market Drivers

Health Consciousness: Consumer shift towards wholesome, chemical-free nutrition.

Government Incentives: Supportive subsidies and certification aid for organic farming.

Sustainable Choices: Value placed on fair trade and ethical sourcing.

Growth of E-Commerce: Online retail platforms making organic food accessible.

Key Market Challenge

Price Sensitivity: Higher costs of organic production pose a barrier for some consumers.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $286.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $1050.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.5% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Danone S.A

The Kroger Co

General Mills Inc

The Hain Celestial Group Inc

Organic Valley

United Natural Foods

Inc.

Dole Food Company

Amy's Kitchen

Inc.

Riverford

Conagra Brands

Inc.

Ambrosia Organic Farm Pvt Ltd.

Aryavarta Organics Pvt. Ltd.

Bansi Gir Gauveda

Geo-Fresh Organic

Nature Bio Foods Ltd.

Nature Pearls Private Limited.

Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group

Abbott Nutrition International

Bellamy's Organic Food Trading (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.

Beijing Huiyuan Food and Beverage Co. Ltd.

Parkers Organic Juices

Pepsi Lipton International

Sresta Natural Bioproducts Pvt. Ltd

24 Mantra Organic

Ausnutria Dairy (China) Company Ltd.

Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co

Unilever

TheFoodMarket Refresco Beverages UK Ltd

James White Drinks Ltd.

Farmdrop

Better Nature

Dash Water

Piccolo

Little Tummy

GrowUp Urban Farms

farmhopping

Olly's Olives

Nutrition & Sante Iberia

S.L. Alnatura Produktions & Handels GmbH

Yeo Valley Organic

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Royal Forest Company

Grass LLC

Individual Entrepreneur (Ie) Maslov D.V.

Nuttys LLC

Foodimport LLC

Siberian Ecological Products LLC

Chechenskiye Mineralniye Vody LLC

Barinoff drinks

Austria Juice

Laurul SA

Whole Foods

Impossible Foods

Daiya Foods

Gardein

Ripple Foods

SmartSweets

Fody Food

Sustainable Produce Urban Delivery

Mother Raw

Lufa Farms

Coca Cola

PepsiCo

Honest Tea

Suja Life

Keurig Dr Pepper

Uncle Matt's Organic Inc.

GURU

Bec Soda Inc

Las Brisas SA

Maoar SRL

Be Ingredient

BRAVO Acai

Fhom

Floresta em pe

Gluten Free

Goola Acai

Siha & Afia International FZCO

Organic Foods & Cafe

Arla Foods

Rockstar

Arizona Beverages Company

GoOrganic ME

Kauai

Ooka

Sunspray Food Ingredients

De Villiers Chocolate

NWK

Natural Herbs and Spices

Umgibe Farming Organics

Malewa

The Woodstock Exchange

