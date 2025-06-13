Hyperscale Data’s Subsidiary, Sentinum, Announces Anticipated Annual Bitcoin Mining Run Rate of Approximately $41 Million

LAS VEGAS, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE American: GPUS), a diversified holding company (“Hyperscale Data” or the “Company”), announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Sentinum, Inc. (“Sentinum”) expects that starting in July 2025, it should be mining an aggregate of approximately 375.24 Bitcoin per year. Such operations would represent a current Bitcoin mining annual run rate of approximately $41 million worth of Bitcoin. The mining run rate is based upon a recent Bitcoin price of approximately $108,000.

These projections are based upon the full time, year round usage of approximately (i) 9,100 miners currently operating at Sentinum’s data center in Michigan, (ii) 6,800 miners to be hosted by Montana OP LLC, which are anticipated to be delivered, installed and in operation by the end of June 2025 and (iii) 3,300 miners to be operating at Sentinum’s data center in Montana, of which 2,600 are anticipated to be in operation by the end of June 2025 with the remaining 700 to be in operation during July 2025.

“We’re proud to reach this milestone,” said Milton “Todd” Ault III, Founder and Executive Chairman of Hyperscale Data. “Our anticipated annual run rate of $41 million a year in Bitcoin mining highlights the scale we’ve built and our team’s ability to execute in a highly competitive market. We are excited to capitalize on favorable Bitcoin prices and look forward to the Sentinum team placing into operation the 10,100 Bitcoin mining machines over the next month.”

Hyperscale Data notes that all estimates and other projections are subject to the volatility in Bitcoin market price, the fluctuation in the mining difficulty level, the ability to deliver and provide the necessary power for miners, the obligation to deliver Bitcoin mined as payment towards fees and deposits until paid in full, full utilization of the miners for an entire year and other factors that may impact the results of Bitcoin mining production or operations. In addition, Hyperscale Data cautions that revenue will only be recognized to the extent that Bitcoin (or cash upon the sale of Bitcoin) is deposited into our account, which amount will be less than the value of all Bitcoin mined.

About Hyperscale Data, Inc.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary Sentinum, Hyperscale Data owns and operates a data center at which it mines digital assets and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging artificial intelligence (“AI”) ecosystems and other industries. Hyperscale Data’s other wholly owned subsidiary, Ault Capital Group, Inc. (“ACG”), is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact.

Hyperscale Data expects to divest itself of ACG on or about December 31, 2025 (the “Divestiture”). Upon the occurrence of the Divestiture, the Company would solely be an owner and operator of data centers to support high-performance computing services, though it may at that time continue to mine Bitcoin. Until the Divestiture occurs, the Company will continue to provide, through ACG and its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including an AI software platform, social gaming platform, equipment rental services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma and hotel operations. In addition, ACG is actively engaged in private credit and structured finance through a licensed lending subsidiary. Hyperscale Data’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 190, Las Vegas, NV 89141.

On December 23, 2024, the Company issued one million (1,000,000) shares of a newly designated Series F Exchangeable Preferred Stock (the “Series F Preferred Stock”) to all common stockholders and holders of the Series C Convertible Preferred Stock on an as-converted basis. The Divestiture will occur through the voluntary exchange of the Series F Preferred Stock for shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock of ACG (collectively, the “ACG Shares”). The Company reminds its stockholders that only those holders of the Series F Preferred Stock who agree to surrender such shares, and do not properly withdraw such surrender, in the exchange offer through which the Divestiture will occur, will be entitled to receive the ACG Shares and consequently be stockholders of ACG upon the occurrence of the Divestiture.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at hyperscaledata.com.

