2025 Heyball Parasport World Championship Opens in Brisbane, Championing Olympic Inclusion

BRISBANE, Australia, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Heyball Parasport World Championship commenced at Brisbane Cricket Groud (the Gabba) with a grand opening ceremony, featuring its anthem "Nothing is Gonna Hold You Back." Jointly presented by JOY & Liber Win, the event gathers 64 outstanding athletes with disabilities from 17 countries and regions, declaring their passion for barrier-free sport on the Heyball table.

As the first international top-tier Heyball championship exclusively for athletes with disabilities in the sport's 40-year history, this landmark event features Women's (combined wheelchair/standing), Men's Wheelchair, and Men's Standing divisions with a $60,000 prize pool. It represents a crucial milestone in Heyball's development and injects new momentum into global parasports.

World Pool-Billiard Association (WPA) President Ishaun Singh, Secretary General Barry Jenner, Parasport Director Henrik Larsson, Sports Director Jorgen Sandman, and JOY founder Qiao Yuanxu attended the opening. Mr. Singh praised the event as "a pioneering event showcasing sporting excellence and inclusivity," building on the successful 2024 Los Angeles debut.

This event directly addresses a critical gap in Heyball's Olympic inclusion pathway. "Comprehensive event coverage across all groups is essential for Olympic inclusion," emphasized Qiao Yuanxu. "This championship completes our event system, finally bringing Heyball in front of the Olympic gates. Any sport embraced by Olympics must welcome every individual!"

The ceremony featured athlete oaths by 2024 Women's Champion Hydred Goldberg and referee Richard Allendorf, followed by the ceremonial first break by leaders. Beyond competition, the event embodies sport's power to transcend limitations, demonstrating that sporting excellence knows no physical boundaries. As Mr. Qiao declared: "Today shows all Heyball lovers, regardless of circumstance, contribute uniquely to our sport's charm and Olympic journey."

Positioned as a model for inclusive development, the championship lives JOY's vision of "JOY Billiards Uniting The World" and the principle "Heyball to Olympics – No One Left Behind." Matches will be streamed globally via Douyin (Tiktok), Facebook, and YouTube as athletes write new chapters in parasports history.

Media Contact:

Contact: Tony Zhang

Tel: +86 133 1566 2419

Email: tonyzhang@joybilliard.com

Website: www.joybilliard.com

Facebook Page: JOY World Heyball Tour

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/174d4ac0-38d4-4251-9d3c-37a4636dfb5b