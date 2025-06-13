Bus Rapid Transit System Markets Report 2025-2034 | Smart Tech and Electric Buses Lead the Way

Dublin, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bus Rapid Transit System Market 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) System market is poised for significant growth, valued at USD 3.7 billion in 2025 and anticipated to reach USD 8.7 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 10.0%. This robust growth underscores the increasing demand for efficient and sustainable urban transportation solutions, as urbanization and traffic congestion continue to pressurize existing transit infrastructures.

The market encompasses infrastructure development, bus procurement, and system integration. Infrastructure development focuses on dedicated bus lanes and stations, while bus procurement pertains to acquiring high-capacity vehicles. System integration involves the implementation of traffic management and passenger information systems. Currently, innovation in bus design and integrated traffic management systems define market dynamics.

Geographically, the market spans urban centers worldwide, with established demand particularly strong in Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region due to swift urban development. North America and Europe are also investing heavily in BRT systems to ease urban mobility challenges.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $8.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Market Insights

A significant shift towards environmentally friendly solutions, such as electric buses, characterizes current trends, aiming to minimize emissions. Smart BRT Systems: The integration of advanced technology for traffic management and passenger information is enhancing operational efficiency.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Bi-Articulated, Traditional Bus

Bi-Articulated, Traditional Bus By Seating Capacity: 50-80 Seater, Above 80

50-80 Seater, Above 80 By Level Of Service: Semi-Express, Local

Semi-Express, Local By Fuel Type: Natural Gas, Other Fuel Types

Natural Gas, Other Fuel Types By End-Use: Private

Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East and Africa

South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)

