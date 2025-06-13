Bus Rapid Transit System Markets Report 2025-2034 | Smart Tech and Electric Buses Lead the Way

Dublin, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bus Rapid Transit System Market 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) System market is poised for significant growth, valued at USD 3.7 billion in 2025 and anticipated to reach USD 8.7 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 10.0%. This robust growth underscores the increasing demand for efficient and sustainable urban transportation solutions, as urbanization and traffic congestion continue to pressurize existing transit infrastructures.
The market encompasses infrastructure development, bus procurement, and system integration. Infrastructure development focuses on dedicated bus lanes and stations, while bus procurement pertains to acquiring high-capacity vehicles. System integration involves the implementation of traffic management and passenger information systems. Currently, innovation in bus design and integrated traffic management systems define market dynamics.
Geographically, the market spans urban centers worldwide, with established demand particularly strong in Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region due to swift urban development. North America and Europe are also investing heavily in BRT systems to ease urban mobility challenges.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$3.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$8.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Market Insights
- Electric BRT Buses: A significant shift towards environmentally friendly solutions, such as electric buses, characterizes current trends, aiming to minimize emissions.
- Smart BRT Systems: The integration of advanced technology for traffic management and passenger information is enhancing operational efficiency.
- Dedicated Bus Lanes: Expansion of these lanes is vital for enhancing speed and reliability.
- Integrated Ticketing Systems: Seamless travel experiences are supported by integrated ticketing systems.
- Government Initiatives: Investments in public transport infrastructure are pivotal, with governments playing a critical role.
Market Segmentation
- By Type: Bi-Articulated, Traditional Bus
- By Seating Capacity: 50-80 Seater, Above 80
- By Level Of Service: Semi-Express, Local
- By Fuel Type: Natural Gas, Other Fuel Types
- By End-Use: Private
Regional Analysis
- North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of APAC)
- The Middle East and Africa
- South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)
Companies Featured
- Mercedes-Benz Group AG
- Siemens AG
- BYD Auto Co Ltd.
- AB Volvo
- Scania AB
- Iveco S.p.A.
- Qingdao Hisense TransTech Co Ltd.
- Hino Motors Ltd.
- MAN SE
- Transdev Group S.A.
- VDL Bus & Coach BV
- Xiamen King Long Motor Group Co Ltd.
- Tata Motors Ltd.
- Zhengzhou Yutong Group Co Ltd.
- Ashok Leyland Ltd.
- Zhongtong Bus Holding Co Ltd.
- Solaris Bus & Coach sp. z o. o.
- NFI Group Inc.
- New Flyer Industries Inc.
- Marcopolo S.A.
- Gillig LLC
- Anhui Ankai Automobile Co Ltd.
- Xiamen Golden Dragon Bus Co Ltd.
- Optare Group Ltd.
- Ebusco B
