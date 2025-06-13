LNG Bunkering Industry Report 2025: Market to Reach $46.5 Billion by 2034 from $2.9 Billion

Dublin, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lng Bunkering Market 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) bunkering market is poised for significant growth, expecting to expand from a valuation of USD 2.9 billion in 2025 to global sales of USD 46.5 billion by 2034, with an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.9%. This market is essential to the maritime industry as it moves towards environmentally-friendly fuels, propelled by regulations like IMO 2020 that aim at reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

LNG bunkering involves supplying LNG as a cleaner alternative fuel to traditional heavy oil used by ships. LNG reduces harmful emissions, such as sulfur oxides, nitrogen oxides, and particulate matter, supporting cleaner marine operations. The market's infrastructure encompasses bunkering vessels, onshore storage terminals, and truck-to-ship delivery systems, thus supporting various marine vessels operating globally.

In response to policy changes and the growing adoption of LNG-fueled ships, the market saw rapid expansion in 2024. Infrastructure enhancements took place at pivotal ports across Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific, incorporating dedicated barges and mobile refueling units. The demand for dual-fuel ships increased among logistics and cruise companies, demonstrating solid market confidence in LNG's role as a transition fuel.

Technological advancements in cryogenic systems and fuel monitoring have improved operations, while industry collaborations have promoted LNG as a standard marine fuel choice. As market dynamics evolve and regional LNG hubs solidify, integrating bio-LNG and e-LNG will enhance the sector's sustainability profile. The maturing frameworks for carbon pricing bolster LNG's appeal over traditional fuels, though exploration of alternatives like hydrogen and ammonia may impact its future role.

Global LNG Bunkering market size and growth projections (CAGR), 2024-2034

Impact of geopolitical and economic changes on LNG Bunkering's supply chain.

LNG Bunkering market share and outlook across diverse regions and countries.

Analysis of key products, applications, and end-user growth projections.

Evaluation of market trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's Five Forces analysis and technological developments.

LNG Bunkering trade and value chain insights, including price trends.

Profiles and strategies of leading industry companies.

LNG Bunkering market news and developments.

Key Insights LNG Bunkering Market:

Growth in LNG bunkering infrastructure at key global ports reduces refueling delays.

Dual-fuel vessel adoption across various shipping segments is increasing LNG demand.

Digital systems enhance safety and efficiency in bunkering operations.

Bio-LNG and synthetic LNG integrate into sustainable marine fuel strategies.

Collaboration between port authorities and suppliers streamlines LNG logistics.

Compliance with stringent emissions regulations promotes LNG adoption.

LNG offers superior lifecycle costs and emissions benefits compared to traditional marine fuels.

Government incentives are driving LNG infrastructure and vessel retrofit developments.

Shipping industry's ESG commitments accelerate LNG's role in decarbonization.

High infrastructure costs challenge adoption in smaller ports.

Rise of zero-carbon fuels introduces uncertainties for LNG's long-term role.

LNG Bunkering Market Segmentation:

By Type

Terminal To Ship

Truck To Ship

By End-User

Yachts

Cruise Ships

Ferries and OSVs

Bulk And General Cargo Fleets

Other End-Users

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa)

South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $46.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 35.8% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

LyondellBasell Industries NV

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

BASF SE

Eastman Chemical Company

Ashland

Inc., World Fuel Services

Crowley Maritime Corporation

SHV Energy

Engie SA

Gaz-System

Petrochina

ENN Energy Holdings Limited

Sinopec

Guanghui Energy Company Limited

Woodside Energy

Santos Ltd

Nauticor GmbH & Co. KG

Engas

Edison S.p.A

LNG Croatio LLC

Klaipedos Nafta AB

Blue Grid Gas & Power

Polskie LNG S.A

Eagle LNG Partners

Pivotal LNG Inc

FortisBC

NorthStar Holdco Energy LLC

Conrad Shipyards LLC

TOTO Maritime

Petrobras

Golar Power

YPF

Qatar Petroleum

ADNOC LNG

RasGas Company Limited

The Spanish Egyptian Gas Company

Damietta LNG Co

Petroliam Nasional Berhad

Sonatrac

