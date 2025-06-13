Soybean Derivatives Market Report Forecast 2025-2034 | Market Value to Surpass $575 Billion - Biotechnology Advances Enhance Soy Derivatives for Diverse Consumer Needs

Dublin, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Soybean Derivatives Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034 | Global Industry Growth, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities, and Challenges" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global soybean derivatives market is projected to reach USD 576 billion by 2034, growing from USD 262.6 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.1%

This sector remains a significant component of the agriculture and food ingredients industry, involving products like soybean oil, meal, proteins, lecithin, and isoflavones. These derivatives serve vital roles in food and beverage, animal feed, pharmaceutical, personal care, and industrial applications, appreciated for their nutritional value, versatility, and cost-effectiveness globally. Soybean oil leads global edible oil consumption, while soybean meal is essential in high-protein animal feeds.

The increasing preference for plant-based diets has spurred the demand for soy-based proteins and emulsifiers. As processed foods and functional beverages incorporate more soy derivatives, these products gain strategic importance amid sustainability and nutrition efforts. In 2024, the market saw moderate growth boosted by steady soybean productivity and evolving demand. Particularly in the Asia-Pacific and North American regions, soy protein concentrates and isolates are advancing plant-based food innovations.

Soy lecithin's role in clean-label emulsifiers and nutraceuticals is rising, and soybean meal maintains its status as the primary protein in animal feeds, with improvements in digestibility and nutritional value. As for soybean oil, its increase in usage is noted in snack foods and sauces, albeit with some price fluctuations due to climatic conditions and biodiesel regulations. Non-GMO derivatives are gaining ground in premium markets, notably in Europe. This shift reflects consumers' growing interest in traceable, responsibly sourced ingredients. Companies are increasingly investing in supply chain transparency amid tightening scrutiny on deforestation and land use in soybean regions.

Looking to 2025 onward, the soybean derivatives market foresees enhanced diversification and technological integration. Innovations in enzyme-assisted processing and fermentation are expected to enhance soy derivatives' bioavailability for food and pharmaceutical uses. The emergence of plant-based diets continues to drive soy ingredient demand in functional foods, sports nutrition, and meal replacements. Additionally, as traditional animal protein production grows in Latin America and Southeast Asia, the demand for soybean meal remains robust.

Soy isoflavones are predicted to gain traction in preventive health products, appealing to aging populations interested in hormone-balancing supplements. Sustainability metrics will drive procurement trends, pushing producers toward regenerative practices and low-carbon processing. Notwithstanding, challenges such as trade dependencies and allergen concerns linger, urging innovations in soy alternatives and clearer supply chain transparency.

Key Trends in the Soybean Derivatives Market:

Rising use of soy lecithin as a clean-label emulsifier is boosting demand for non-GMO and allergen-friendly variants.

The expansion of soy protein applications in sports nutrition and dairy alternatives reshapes functional food products.

Increasing emphasis on traceability and sustainable sourcing prompts investment in digital supply chain tools.

The popularity of soy isoflavones in nutraceuticals for menopausal and cardiovascular health is growing.

Advancements in biotechnology are creating enzyme-treated and fermented soy derivatives with improved profiles.

Key Drivers of the Market:

Global protein demand in food and feed strengthens soybean meal and soy protein consumption.

Shift towards plant-based diets increases use in meat alternatives, dairy-free products, and wellness foods.

Soy derivatives' yield efficiency favours them as a raw material in emerging markets.

Regulatory support for sustainable ingredients fosters wider adoption in health-focused products.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $262.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $576 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered Global





Companies Featured

Bunge Ltd

Archer Daniels Midland and Company

Louis Dreyfus Commodities B.V.

Cargill Incorporated

Wilmar International Limited

Noble Group Ltd.

AG Processing Inc.

Cenex Harvest States Inc.

DuPont Nutrition and Health

Ruchi Soya Industries Limited

Gavyadhar Organic Private Limited

Terra Firma Organic Private Limited

Ingredion Incorporated

Calbee Inc.

Solbar Industries Ltd.

SunOpta Inc.

Scoular Company

Ceres Global Ag Corp

American Natural Processors Inc.

Iowa Soybean Processors (ISP)

The Scoular Company

Batory Foods

Fuerst Day Lawson Holdings Limited

Fuji Vegetable Oil Inc.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation

Sojaprotein

Arizona Grain Inc.

Jiangsu Hongda New Material Co. Ltd.

Cosucra

Vippy Industries Ltd.

