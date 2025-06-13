First and Last Mile Delivery Markets Report 2025-2034: E-commerce Surge Fuels Demand - Electric Vehicles and Drones Revolutionize the $446 Billion Industry

Dublin, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "First and Last Mile Delivery Market 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The First and Last Mile Delivery Market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 186.6 billion by 2025, with expectations for robust growth at a CAGR of 10.2%, ultimately achieving global sales of USD 446.4 billion by 2034

The research assesses direct and indirect factors influencing the First and Last Mile Delivery market's supply and demand dynamics. A thorough analysis of the complete supply chain-via parent, derived, and intermediary markets-unveils alternatives and substitutes. Geopolitical, demographic, and Porter's five forces analyses are meticulously evaluated to furnish precise market projections.

This market sector is pivotal to logistics and e-commerce, particularly in facilitating efficient delivery from distribution centers direct to customers or from suppliers to distribution hubs. As e-commerce thrives, the demand for streamlined first and last mile solutions is soaring, necessitating faster delivery and heightened convenience.





Urbanization and the surge in on-demand services are reshaping the landscape for last-mile solutions. The gig economy, coupled with technological innovations like AI and data analytics, is revolutionizing delivery processes, enhancing cost-efficiency and sustainability. In 2024, technology-driven advancements focusing on sustainability will steer market developments. Across many companies, autonomous vehicles and drones are being deployed to enhance delivery speed, cut costs, and boost overall efficiency. The growing adoption of electric vehicles aligns with sustainability aims, significantly lowering urban carbon emissions. Complementary advances in route optimization technology are reducing delivery times and conserving fuel.

Data analytics and AI are crucial in predicting demand, optimizing warehouse management, and refining last-mile routing, resulting in superior service and operational cost efficiency. The role of micro-warehouses in urban areas is integral to minimizing delivery times and speeding up last-mile execution. With investments in these technologies, the competitive landscape is swiftly evolving, challenging traditional delivery models to integrate more innovative and eco-conscious approaches.

Looking beyond 2025, the first and last mile delivery market is set for considerable growth, catalyzed by ongoing technological evolution and rising consumer expectations. Advanced AI and machine learning will play key roles in refining delivery management, offering predictive analytics and tailored, hyper-localized delivery models. As autonomous vehicles and drones expand to cover more regions, particularly urban, delivery processes will become more efficient and economically viable.

Blockchain technology's role in enhancing supply chain transparency and preventing fraud will likely increase, bolstering last-mile security. Sustainability will remain a focal point, with a growing emphasis on electric vehicles and carbon-neutral solutions. Collaborations between logistics companies and e-commerce platforms are predicted to boost innovation and refine service offerings, particularly in underserved regions. As demands for speedier, cost-effective, and environmentally conscious delivery rise, companies are incentivized to adapt operations to these evolving needs, guaranteeing the first and last mile delivery market's sustained growth and evolution.

Key Insights First And Last Mile Delivery Market

Integration of Autonomous Vehicles and Drones: Enhances efficiency, reduces costs, and accelerates delivery speed.

Growth of Electric Vehicles (EVs): Reduces carbon emissions while meeting sustainability goals.

Route Optimization and AI-Driven Solutions: Increases delivery efficiency through optimized routing.

Micro-Warehouses in Urban Areas: Enables faster delivery within urban centers.

Increased Focus on Sustainability: Eco-friendly efforts include carbon-neutral deliveries and sustainable packaging.

Surge in E-Commerce Demand: Necessitates efficient delivery solutions for growing online shopping demands.

Advancements in Technology: Transform delivery processes with AI and automation for operational efficiency.

Urbanization and Changing Consumer Expectations: Drives demand for innovative delivery solutions and faster options.

Sustainability Initiatives: Promotes the adoption of electric vehicles and carbon-neutral strategies.

High Operational Costs: Presents challenges amid rising fuel prices and technological investment needs.

First And Last Mile Delivery Market Segmentation By Type

Postal

Liquid Goods

By Vehicle Type

Medium Duty Vehicle

Heavy Duty Vehicle

By End Use

Pharmaceutical and Healthcare

Fast-Moving Consumer Goods

Hi Tech Product

Food and Beverage

Other End Uses

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa)

South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $186.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $446.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.1% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

FedEx Corporation

DHL Global Forwarding

Cargo Carriers Limited

J&J Global Limited

United Parcel Services Inc.

Concargo Private Limited

Interlogix Pty Ltd.

Tuma Transport AS

TNT Holdings B.V.

Transtech Logistics Pvt Ltd.

DB Schenker

Swift Transportation Company

Kerry Logistics Network Limited

KART

Procet Freight Forwarders Ltd.

XPO Logistics

DSV A/S

J.B. Hunt Transport Inc.

Panalpina World Transport Pte Ltd.

Agility

CEVA Logistics

STO Express

Hitachi Ltd.

Dachser Group SE & Co. KG

The Toll Group

C.H. Robinson

China Post Group Corporation

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

GEODIS

Nippon Express Co. Ltd.

