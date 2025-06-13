Sunrise Realty Trust Announces Dividend for the Second Quarter 2025

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNS) (“SUNS”), a lender on the TCG Real Estate platform, today announced its dividend for the quarter ending June 30, 2025.

The Board of Directors of SUNS declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per outstanding share of common stock for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2025 to the common stockholders of record on June 30, 2025. The second quarter dividend is in line with the first quarter dividend.

About Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc.

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNS) is an institutional commercial real estate (“CRE”) lender providing flexible financing solutions to sponsors of CRE projects primarily in the Southern United States. It focuses on transitional CRE business plans with the potential for near-term value creation, collateralized by top-tier assets predominantly located in established and rapidly expanding Southern markets. For additional information regarding the Company, please visit www.sunriserealtytrust.com.

About TCG Real Estate

TCG Real Estate refers to a group of affiliated CRE-focused debt funds, including a Nasdaq-listed mortgage REIT, Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNS), and a private mortgage REIT, Southern Realty Trust Inc. The funds provide flexible financing on transitional CRE properties that present opportunities for near-term value creation, with a focus on top-tier CRE assets located primarily within markets in the Southern U.S. benefitting from economic tailwinds with growth potential.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that reflect the company’s current views and projections with respect to, among other things, operating results and borrower activity. All statements other than historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “will,” “intends,” “plans,” “guidance,” “estimates,” “projects,” “anticipates,” and “future” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions and are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results. Certain factors, risks and uncertainties discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in SUNS’ most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings, could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

