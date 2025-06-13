Poultry Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts 2025-2034 | Global Industry Growth, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities, and Challenges

Dublin, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poultry Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034 | Global Industry Growth, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities, and Challenges" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global poultry market is poised for substantial growth, with a valuation of USD 350.2 billion in 2025, expected to surge at a CAGR of 6.6% to reach USD 620.1 billion by 2034

This growth is fueled by a rising demand for poultry meat and eggs, prized for affordability and nutritional benefits, and exhibiting a lower environmental footprint than other proteins. The global adoption of poultry as a primary protein source is supported by advancements in breeding and disease control. Additionally, changing dietary preferences towards lean proteins and the expansion of fast-food chains are major market boosters.

While developed nations emphasize quality and organic poultry, emerging economies are rapidly expanding poultry farming to satiate growing protein needs. The industry is increasingly leaning towards sustainability with improved practices, alternative feeds, and biosecurity measures, which boost productivity while addressing environmental concerns.

The year 2024 marked a period of significant innovation with advancements in precision farming, AI-driven monitoring systems, and alternative protein integration. These technological strides improved poultry health, efficiency, and growth rates, enhancing antibiotics-free practices via natural feed additives like probiotics. Sustainable farming practices, such as vertical farming, reduced environmental impacts, optimizing land usage. Lab-grown meat and plant-based substitutes emerged as alternative proteins, expanding market offerings. Meanwhile, enhanced biosecurity regulations and tighter poultry trade policies were adopted globally following avian influenza outbreaks.

Looking to the future, the poultry market will witness increased automation, sustainability practices, and protein diversification. AI and robotics will revolutionize processing and packaging, cutting labor costs and enhancing hygiene. Big data analytics will drive precision nutrition strategies, boosting growth efficiency. Insect-based and algae-fed alternatives will further reduce dependency on traditional feeds.

Hybrid products, blending poultry with plant-based ingredients, will cater to flexitarian consumer demand. Investments in cold chain logistics will fortify the distribution network, stabilizing prices amidst climate-related disruptions. As a critical component of food security, the poultry market will continue to evolve, driven by technological advancements and shifting consumer expectations.

Key Market Trends

Heightened consumer demand for health-conscious poultry options. AI and Automation Advancements: Enhanced production efficiency and cost reductions via robotics and AI systems.

Key Market Drivers

Global Demand for Affordable Proteins: Poultry remains cost-effective, appealing to both developing and developed markets.

Poultry remains cost-effective, appealing to both developing and developed markets. Fast-Food and Processed Product Expansion: This sector's growth stimulates frozen and ready-to-cook poultry products demand.

This sector's growth stimulates frozen and ready-to-cook poultry products demand. Technological Advancements in Nutrition: Smart monitoring and breeding innovations drive productivity and sustainability.

Smart monitoring and breeding innovations drive productivity and sustainability. Supportive Government Policies: Policies facilitating growth and export bolster industry expansion.

Market Challenge

Feed Price Fluctuations: Reliance on grain-based feed exposes the market to climate disruptions, affecting cost stability.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Chicken, Turkey, Ducks, Other Poultry.

Chicken, Turkey, Ducks, Other Poultry. By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Food Services, E-Commerce, Others.

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Food Services, E-Commerce, Others. By Product Type: Fresh/Chilled, Frozen, Ready-To-Cook, Ready-To-Eat, Others.

Fresh/Chilled, Frozen, Ready-To-Cook, Ready-To-Eat, Others. By Nature: Organic, Conventional.

Organic, Conventional. By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South and Central America.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $350.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $620.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global



