Official Announcement: Legal Statement on Trademark and App Name by RBH

San Diego, USA, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, RBH Infinity Exchange has issued a legal statement regarding its trademark and app name. The full text is as follows:



This exchange and all its operations, services, products, and visual identifiers fall within the intellectual property scope of RBH Infinity Exchange (hereinafter referred to as "RBH"). The trademarks currently in official use by the platform include three logos (see illustrations), all of which have been legally registered and possess clear legal validity and copyright protection.



Any unauthorized use, imitation, alteration, or confusion regarding the aforementioned official RBH identifiers constitutes an infringement of the company’s legitimate rights. RBH will pursue civil and criminal liability in accordance with the law and will not tolerate such actions.







Regarding the Legality of the Name "RBH Infinity Functional Savvy"



The official name of RBH's latest application is: RBH Infinity Functional Savvy. This full name is an official extension product of RBH (Infinity Exchange), with clear trademark ownership and business continuity. This app is the only official application within the RBH system, integrating core functions such as digital asset trading, asset custody services, tokenized asset modules, and compliance identity verification.



[RBH Infinity = RBH Infinity Functional Savvy] This name and its equation have been established by the company and trademark and technical patent protections have been applied for in relevant jurisdictions, ensuring complete legality, independent recognition, and non-transferability.



Serious Reminder



Recently, the company has discovered that individuals are unauthorizedly using related names and identifiers of RBH, publishing misleading promotional information, and even allegedly engaging in illegal fundraising and fraudulent activities.



To protect public interests and brand reputation, RBH has formally commissioned a legal advisory team to conduct a comprehensive investigation and legal proceedings. We remind all users that all products and services under RBH are only released through the official RBH website and the official application [RBH Infinity Functional Savvy], and no third-party platforms or individuals have been authorized to engage in related commercial activities on behalf of RBH.



All users must access and operate through legitimate channels, remain vigilant against impersonation, and avoid financial losses. RBH never engages in any form of fundraising or trading operations through third-party individuals or unauthorized platforms.



Official Website: [https://rbqhmx.com]



Official App: [RBH Infinity Functional Savvy] (please ensure to download from the official store version)



RBH reserves the right to pursue legal actions against any unauthorized use of the company name, logo, product names, and related intellectual properties by any entities or individuals. RBH calls on the industry to jointly maintain order and integrity in the fintech ecosystem.



For inquiries, please contact the official customer service center.



RBH Infinity Exchange Legal and Brand Management Center



June 2025



Media Contact



Company Name: RBH Infinity Exchange



Contact: Sophia Davis



Email: support@rbqhmx.com



Website: https://rbqhmx.com



