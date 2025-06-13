Game Pill’s HANGRY™ to Be Showcased with Live Demos at Pixel Power Play during Toronto Games Week





TORONTO, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Game Pill is thrilled to announce that its snack‑‘n‑slash RPG, HANGRY, will be available for live demonstration at Power Pixel Play, a new Toronto gaming event hosted by Toronto Community Meetup Powered By Twitch and A Gaming Network, taking place on Saturday, June 14th from 12pm to 8pm

In the game HANGRY, players take control of Hangry — a beastly mercenary with an unrelenting appetite. Players can journey through vividly stylized worlds, from barbecue-scented forests to candy-lined caverns, hunting formidable monsters across the galaxy to harvest rare ingredients for Goutra’s underworld diner.

Devour or cook these monsters to upgrade Hangry’s stats, unlock new weapons, and evolve your powers. Part roguelike, part action RPG, HANGRY™ features frenetic third-person combat powered by Unreal Engine, with abilities like "Hangry Mode" that temporarily boost size and power to devour epic foes.

Players can experiment with over 100 recipes in a cooking mini‑game, enjoy a full narrative with voice-acted scenes, and access a wide skill tree, multiple weapons, and varied difficulty modes — all currently playable in the Early Access build available on Steam.





Demo features will include:

Hands-on playtime across food themed biomes

Early Access features: cooking mini-game, recipe system, weapon upgrades

A peek at an updated art style

Q&A and behind-the-scenes discussion with the Game Pill team

Game Pill is also proud to share that Mary Sorrenti, VP, and talent advocate, will be speaking at XP Game Summit on the ACTRA Toronto panel “Elevating Projects with Union Actors” together with incredible ACTRA actors Humberly Gonzalez, Kathryn Davis and Mercedes Morris. The panel will explore the evolving role of Canadian actors in video game production and performance.





“As a Toronto studio, showing HANGRY locally is a thrill,” said Mike Sorrenti, President of Game Pill. “We’re especially excited to celebrate the collaborative effort between game developers and local performers that made this project shine.”

Event Schedule:

Power Pixel Play: Saturday, June 14, 2025, 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM (EDT) at Red Bull/ Overactive Media 41 Fraser Ave, Toronto M6K 1Y6

XP Game Summit: June 12-13, 2025, Hyatt Regency Toronto

Toronto Games Week: June 12-18, 2025, throughout the city



About Game Pill

Game Pill is a leading interactive studio with over 15 years of experience crafting games, simulations, and digital experiences for some of the world’s biggest brands. Trusted by leading entertainment and consumer brands, Game Pill has contributed to a diverse range of high‑profile IPs across film, toys, and digital media. With a strong focus on storytelling, gameplay innovation, and emerging technology, Game Pill continues to push the boundaries of interactive entertainment across platforms.

About Power Pixel Play

As part of Toronto Gaming Week, A Gaming Network and Toronto Community Meetup Powered by Twitch, Presents: Pixel Power Play! This exciting in-person and virtual event will showcase upcoming video game releases and industry announcements from Canada and around the globe. Attendees can look forward to live demos, game announcements, trailers, and gameplay reveals from developers.

About XP Game Summit:

XP Game Summit, hosted by XP Gaming Inc., is Toronto’s premier video game industry event — and it’s happening June 12–13, 2025 at the Hyatt Regency Toronto!

Connect with global gaming professionals to forge connections, create business opportunities, share insights, and unlock the potential of video game Intellectual Property (IP).

About ACTRA Toronto:

ACTRA Toronto is the largest organization within ACTRA, representing over 15,000 of Canada’s 30,000 professional performers working in recorded media in Canada. An advocate for Canadian culture since 1943, ACTRA is a member-driven union that continues to secure rights and respect for the work of professional performers.

About Toronto Games Week:

Toronto Games Week is a collective coordination of events organized independently by dozens of organizations, curators, companies, creators, and communities.

HANGRY™ Press Kit:

https://drive.google.com/drive/u/0/folders/1dkOca9E2yuF48QUne0vWvNdhSgWMOSVc



Contact Info:

Name: Mary Sorrenti

Email: mary@gamepill.com

Organization: Game Pill Inc.

Websites:

https://www.gamepill.com

https:// www.hangrygame.com

Other Links:

https://meetups.twitch.tv/events/details/twitch-toronto-presents-toronto-community-meetup-powered-by-twitch-presents-pixel-power-play/

https://xpgamesummit.com/

https://actratoronto.com/

https://torontogamesweek.com/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/559ebf58-2c33-4b6c-bf09-4fb6392cc7e4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/19439c7c-e87a-478c-9599-9e0e270afc7b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e3724056-94ed-4143-82fd-3d30685e7608