VERSES Announces Conversion of Analog to Genius Enterprise after successful UAE Pilot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES AI Inc. (CBOE:VERS) (OTCQB:VRSSF) ("VERSES'' or the "Company”), a cognitive computing company specializing in next-generation agentic software systems, announces that following a successful smart cities mobility pilot with Analog, a physical intelligence company founded by technologist Alex Kipman, the companies intend to expand their collaborative work on smart cities projects, with Analog’s conversion to an Genius Enterprise license.

Genius, VERSES’ Agentic Intelligence engine, analyzed historical ride-sharing and traffic data from two major international cities, and used it to improve fleet operational efficiency across a simulation of the cities. Changing traffic conditions and fluctuating demand create a constantly evolving challenge. In the pilot, Genius demonstrated up to a 32% increase in completed rides. The results indicated that a single fleet operator, working with only 400 active vehicles on a two-shift model, could use Genius to increase revenues by US$16 million annually.

By recommending fleet management strategies, the Genius orchestration algorithm enabled drivers to complete more trips while reducing empty mileage and idle time, increasing profit margins and reducing costs.

With the pilot complete, VERSES and Analog plan to pursue a series of new projects that apply Genius agents and their individual agent and multi agent fleet orchestration capabilities to higher-value, Smart City projects; urban challenges, from energy management and logistics to autonomous inspection robots and city-scale sensor fusion, which takes data from multiple sensors to create more accurate, reliable, and useful multidimensional models of city areas. The expanded collaboration will enable Genius to be hosted natively inside Analog’s secure edge infrastructure, allowing near-real-time decisions on the ground while maintaining full data control and showcasing Genius’ ability to be locally hosted in the UAE for local testing and deployment.

Alex Kipman, Founder & CEO of Analog, said, “At Analog, we believe intelligence is about adapting, evolving, and seamlessly integrating into the fabric of everyday life. Genius didn’t just prove it could handle complexity—it showed us it could anticipate and creatively respond to real-world challenges. By embedding Genius Enterprise as a component of our solutions, we’re crafting the nervous system of tomorrow’s cities: intelligent, intuitive, and human-centric.”

Gabriel René, Founder & CEO of VERSES said “Billions of dollars are being invested in smart cities, led by the Middle East. And Analog is driving this progress. Fleets of autonomous cars, sensors, drones and robotics, as well as energy in a smart grid, will all need to be dispatched and coordinated, and current AI solutions simply fall short. This pilot shows the potential value that Analog, powered by Genius, can bring to the UAE and Smart Cities worldwide.”

About VERSES

VERSES® is a cognitive computing company focused on building next-generation intelligent software systems modelled after the wisdom and genius of nature. Designed around first principles found in science, physics and biology, the Company’s flagship product, Genius,™ is an agentic enterprise intelligence platform designed to generate reliable domain-specific predictions and decisions under uncertainty. Learn more at verses.ai , LinkedIn and X .

About Analog

Analog is a physical intelligence company headquartered in Abu Dhabi, building at the frontier of adaptive intelligence, edge computing, and mixed reality experiences. Founded in 2024, Analog exists to create a future without limits, where technology deepens human connection, expands possibility, and reimagines what is achievable. Guided by a human-first ethos, Analog designs systems that are not only intelligent but instinctive, merging digital and physical, functional and emotional. From hospitals to homes, from cities to simulations, we build technologies that listen, learn, and empower so that people can lead with purpose and progress can feel personal. For more information visit Analog.io and follow on X: Analogai_ Instagram: Analogai_ LinkedIn: Analog-ai

