Philip Morris International Tech Ecosystem Company Profile 2025: Digital Transformation Strategies and Innovation Programs

Dublin, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Philip Morris International Inc. - 2025" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into the Philip Morris International's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.

Philip Morris International Inc. (Philip Morris) is a US-based multinational tobacco company. It produces cigarettes and a variety of smoke-free products, including e-vapor, heated tobacco, and oral smokeless products. Philip Morris aims to become a 100% smoke-free products company in the near future. As of March 31, 2025, smoke-free products accounted for 42% of Philip Morris' overall revenue.

The company is also focusing on developing and commercializing oral and inhaled consumer health & wellness products, as well as inhaled prescription products for cardiovascular emergencies and pain management. IQOS and ZYN are the leading smoke-free brands of the company, while Marlboro, Parliament, Chesterfield, L&M and Philip Morris are the leading cigarette brands.



The report provides information and insights into Philip Morris' tech activities, including:

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships and product launches.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.

Details of estimated ICT budgets.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insights into Philip Morris' tech operations.

Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.

Gain insights into various product launches and partnerships.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and other Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Venture Arm: PM Equity Partner

Partnerships Network Map

ICT Budget and Contracts

Key Executives

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hpwrgd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.