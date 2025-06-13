GT Biopharma Appoints New Member to its Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GT Biopharma, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GTBP), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing innovative therapeutics based on the Company's proprietary TriKE® natural killer (NK) cell engager platform, today announced the appointment of David C. Mun-Gavin to its Board of Directors.

“We are very pleased to welcome David to the Board of Directors. David is an experienced senior executive with global connections and a proven track record of success in working with corporate management teams,” said Michael Breen, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GT Biopharma. “His guidance and perspective will be invaluable as we approach our first data readout this year for GTBP-3650 and look to expand the rest of our NK-engager pipeline into broader indications in 2026.”

Mr. Mun-Gavin has several decades of executive leadership experience at the very highest levels. He has served as the Client Director, International Private Banking Division, of several global private banks. The global institutions where Mr Mun-Gavin has worked include Credit Suisse, Swiss Bank Corporation Investment Banking Ltd., and Bankers Trust International Limited.

Mr. Mun-Gavin has also served in other management roles, including several years as CEO of the Vanol Group, an international oil trading company.

Mr. Mun-Gavin is a qualified Chartered Accountant (SA) and worked for Goldby, Compton and Mackelvie during his accountancy career.

About GT Biopharma, Inc.

GT Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based on our proprietary TriKE® NK cell engager platform. Our TriKE® platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system’s natural killer cells. GT Biopharma has an exclusive worldwide license agreement with the University of Minnesota to further develop and commercialize therapies using TriKE® technology. For more information, please visit gtbiopharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects", "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "endeavors," "strives," "may," or variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as such may be amended or supplemented by subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

TriKE® is a registered trademark owned by GT Biopharma, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact:

LifeSci Advisors

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

212-915-2577