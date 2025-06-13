Multifunction Calibrators Market to Exceed $931.04 Million by 2032 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multifunction Calibrators Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider Report, “The Multifunction Calibrators Market size was valued at USD 570.31 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 931.04 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.32% during 2025-2032.”

Digital Calibration Breakthrough as Douglas Boosts Efficiency with Beamex LOGiCAL

The market growth is driven by the increasing demand for accurate calibration across various sectors, such as aerospace, process industry, power generation, food industry, and quality testing and assurance in healthcare and pharmaceuticals. These testers streamline the testing process by copying and measuring multiple electrical signals, cutting out system interruption and improving operating productivity. Growing adoption of digitalization, smart manufacturing, and automation is promoting the adoption of the product with advanced features, including wireless connectivity, easy user interface, and cloud-based platform integration. Preventative maintenance, quality control and compliance with international standards are now industries concern.

For instance, Douglas Calibration Services was able to cut technician tasks by 30%-40% with Beamex LOGiCAL, a paperless, cloud-based calibration software that helped increase quality of service. These developments reflect the increasing use of multifunction calibrators in many sectors.

Which Region is Dominating the Multifunction Calibrators Market?

In 2024, North America led the multifunction calibrators market with a 38% revenue share, owing to mature industrial infrastructure, high level of automation, and stringent regulations. The U.S. led the region owing to its requirements for precision and strong industrial base.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth through 2032 with a CAGR of 9.40%, due to industrialization, growth in manufacturing hubs and automation in automotive and electronics. China is the powerhouse behind this expansion, propelled by the formidable government policy and industry investment.

Europe is also highly promising, with powerhouse nations Including the U.K. and Germany, which have stringent accuracy requirements and are heavily investing in advanced calibration.

LATAM and MEA markets are gradually propelling owing to the surging investment in infrastructure and regulatory requirements.

Multifunction Calibrators Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 570.31 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 931.04 Million CAGR CAGR of 6.32% From 2024 to 2032 Key Segments • By Product (Benchtop Multifunction Calibrators and Portable Multifunction Calibrators)

• By End-Use(Third-Party Service Providers, OEM and In-house Maintenance)

Which Product Segment Holds the Largest Multifunction Calibrators Market Share?

In 2024, benchtop multifunction calibrators accounted for approximately 60% of the market, as these are highly accurate, versatile, and can be used for lab and industrial applications. They can perform several calibration functions at the same time to save time and conduct accurate tests.

Portable multifunction calibrators are projected to grow at the fastest rate (CAGR 7.49%) over 2025-2032, as industries increasingly seek flexible, on-site calibration solutions that reduce downtime and enhance performance in remote or demanding environments.

Which End-Use Segment is Expected to Grow with the Highest CAGR?

In 2024, third-party service providers accounted for approximately 49% of the multifunction calibrators materials market and are expected to grow at the fastest rate (CAGR 8.06%) through 2032. This increase is driven by the surging preference for outsourcing of the calibration services, for the purpose of cost minimization, and enhanced focus on core business. These are established providers with specialized skills, latest technology and convenient timings to provide accurate and efficient results. In addition, stringent regulations are forcing companies to rely on third-party to achieve the reliable and consistent calibration.

Recent Developments:

In April 2024, Fluke Electronic Corp was issued a USD 33,782,270 USN contract for 5730A multimeter calibrators (in order to provide high performance measurement and calibration to power electronics) in connection with military test system (METCAL) program.

