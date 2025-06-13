Strategic Healthcare and Publishing Executive to Drive Growth for Chief Outsiders Clients

DES MOINES, IOWA, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Janell Pittman, a strategic and collaborative executive leader with 20 years of experience in healthcare, publishing, and consumer products, will now drive client revenue growth as a Fractional CMO for Chief Outsiders. Recently, Pittman joined Chief Outsiders’ team of more than 120 Fractional Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) and Fractional Chief Sales Officers (CSOs).

“Naturally curious and skilled, Janell creates impactful brands and identifies unique and practical opportunities to drive growth,” said Slade Kobran, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders. “We’re excited to add her deep healthcare and publishing industry experience to our battle-tested network of marketing professionals.”

According to the Chief Outsiders website, Pittman works with CEOs in healthcare, publishing, and consumer products companies to build magnetic brands, increase revenue, and improve operational efficiencies. Employing a deep understanding of consumers, data analytics, and business acumen, she molds the vision and unites the culture that underpins a brand’s experience.

Marketing Leadership to Advance Company Strategy

As a Chief Outsiders Healthcare-focused Fractional CMO, Pittman brings deep industry experience to drive growth at client companies. For example, while reporting to the CEO of a large regional health system. Janell reversed a four-year decline in market share by uniting 17 local brands into one system-wide brand. Not only did the brand gain a point of market share in less than a year, but the new brand strength also fueled strategic acquisitions and enabled other key strategies.

Pittman thinks holistically about all interactions a customer has with an organization to generate impact. Before joining Chief Outsiders, she delivered up to $12:1 ROI by applying data and insights to optimize conversion and retention at every point in the complicated customer journey. She implemented 13 new digital features in just 18 months. Her ability to view the entire ecosystem impacting profitability, along with discovering insight into customer behavior, pain points, and customer barriers are assets she brings to every client engagement.

Pittman’s executive marketing experience includes roles as Chief Marketing & Digital Strategy Officer and VP of Marketing & Communications at MercyOne and VP and General Manager for Meredith Corporation leading digital brands like AllRecipes, Better Homes and Gardens, and Martha Stewart. Prior roles include Assistant Brand Manager at Nestle Purina and Consultant, Business Consulting Services for IBM Corporation at PWC Consulting.

To support her successful executive marketing career, Pittman earned a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Marketing and Strategic Management from the Indiana University Kelley School of Business in Bloomington, Indiana and a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Management from the University of Missouri in Columbia, Missouri.

About Chief Outsiders

Mid-sized companies unlock market potential and accelerate growth with top-tier talent and technology from Chief Outsiders, the nation’s leading provider of fractional sales and marketing services.

CEOs and business leaders drive sales and marketing strategy to make big things happen with instant access to the firm’s cohesive, battle-tested team of more than 120 fractional executives, a diverse pool of world-class expertise. Each brings the experience of VP Sales, VP Marketing, or higher at one or more operating companies, including many Fortune 500 firms.

Team OutsidersTM leverages this same expertise to deliver on-demand enterprise-grade execution to power growth with efficiency and flexibility. GrowthGearsSM OS supports faster, smarter, and less risky growth. The industry’s first AI-powered growth platform integrates both the comprehensive strategy of fractional executives and the precise execution of Team OutsidersTM. We built its transparent, client-friendly interface around Chief Outsiders’ proven Growth GearsTM process.

