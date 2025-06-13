RF-Over-Fiber Market Size to Hit USD 1264.34 Million by 2032, at 8.57% CAGR | SNS Insider

Austin, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RF-Over-Fiber Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The RF-Over-Fiber Market Size was valued at USD 657.93 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1264.34 million by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 8.57% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.”

5G Rollout and High-Speed Connectivity Propel RF Over Fiber Market Expansion

The worldwide RF Over Fiber (RFoF) market is expanding at a high pace due to the rising need for high-speed, low latency data due to the fiber optic evolution, and continuous 5G networks deployment. RFoF applications, such as telecommunications, defense, broadcasting, and healthcare are embracing RFoF techniques in order to enhance communication quality and mitigate against high signal attenuation for long hauls. In 2024, RFOptic introduced the RFoF Ultra series (dual and triple band RF over Fiber systems offer up to 18GHz for defense, and 5G) and entered the U.S. and India and EMEA markets. The U.S. market is anticipated to grow from USD 160.47 million in 2024 to USD 265.23 million by 2032. Increasing acceptance of 5G and growing demand for fast and smooth connectivity are positives.

Get a Sample Report of RF-Over-Fiber Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/7130

Surging Advancements and 5G Adoption Drive Global RF Over Fiber Market Leadership in North America

North America led the RF Over Fiber market in 2024 with a 38.91% share, owing to increasing telecom, defense and broadcasting requirements. Companies, such as Optelian and Corning have bolstered the region’s fiber infrastructure with new technology. The U.S. continues to be the world leader, with its advanced 5G deployment, powerful aerospace industry and innovation clusters.

Asia Pacific is set to grow fastest (CAGR 10.00%) primarily driven by large 5G implementation and smart city programs in China.

Europe is expanding with defense and telecom updates, while Germany is powering up to go digital.

The Middle East & Africa, which is driven by the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and Latin America, led by Brazil, are focusing on the RFoF, as part of their infrastructure upgrade projects as well.

RF-Over-Fiber Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 657.93 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 1264.34 Million CAGR CAGR of 8.57% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Technology (Analog RF Over Fiber, Digital RF Over Fiber, Hybrid RF Over Fiber)

• By Application (Telecommunication, Broadcasting, Military and Aerospace, Medical, Industrial)

• By End User (Service Providers, Telecom Operators, Government and Defense, Healthcare Institutions)

• By Component (Transmitter, Receiver, Optical Amplifier, Fiber Optic Cable)

Purchase Single User PDF of RF-Over-Fiber Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/7130

Key Industry Segmentation

By Technology

In 2024, the Digital RF Over Fiber segment led the market with a 47.36% share, due to its high data quality and immunity against the noise factor in high bandwidth applications. This segment is favored by rapid technological developments and broadcasting, with defense being in strong demand. Players in the market, such as RFOptic & ViaLite have introduced high performance digital RFoF modules equipped with wide band and automatic gain control feature which increase the reliability of the signal and strengthens its dominance.

The Hybrid RF Over Fiber segment is set to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.67% through 2032, owing to its support in carrying both analog and digital signals, which is perfect for both military and smart city networks.

By Application

In 2024, the telecommunications segment led the RF Over Fiber market with a 43.49% revenue share, driven for larger bandwidth and long-distance transmission services in 5G and competitive optical fibre demands. With low transmission loss and high stability, RFoF is well suited for dense telecom networking.

The broadcasting segment is poised for the fastest growth, with a projected CAGR of 9.92% over 2025-2032. Advances, such as NEC’s economical radio over fiber for millimeter-wave 5G/6G networks are stimulating uptake, underlining the sector’s growing importance in next generation communication.

By End-User

In 2024, the Service Providers segment led the RF Over Fiber market with a 57.98% share, and has a variety of applications such as cellular backhaul, satellite stations, and broadband networks. Players like Emcore have broadened their RFoF portfolios to cater to the telecom densification trend.

The Healthcare Institutions segment is projected to grow fastest (CAGR 9.77%), driven by flexible, cost-effective hybrid RFoF solutions, such as those offered by DEV Systemtechnik, which are able to support multidisciplinary networks.

By Component

In 2024, the Transmitter segment led the RF Over Fiber market with a 42.93% share, and is expected to be used in the telecommunication, broadcasting, and defense application, as the technology of RF Over Fiber are in the trend of the signal modulation and optical conversion. New advancements including low-noise, wide-band transmitters for 5G and military use like that created by APITech for the mobile battlefield underscore the paramount role of RFT in achieving high performance and long-range communication.

The Optical Amplifier segment is set for the fastest CAGR of 9.43% through 2032, as a result of growing need to maintain signal strength in aerospace & large-scale applications and technological advancements in EDFA.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Coherent Corp.

HUBER+SUHNER AG

EMCORE Corporation

G&H Group

SEIKOH GIKEN CO. LTD

Broadcom Inc.

DEV Systemtechnik GmbH

Global Foxcom

RF Optic Ltd.

Syntonics LLC

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on RF-Over-Fiber Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/7130

Recent Developments:

In September 2024, Mobix Labs has submitted an unsolicited all-cash offer to acquire EMCORE with USD 3.80 per share, subject to board approval and customary regulatory approvals.

In Sept 2024, Broadcom announced its Sian2™ 200G/lane PAM-4 DSP, which in combination with the 800G Multi-host platform, enables 800G/1.6T links that exhibit limited latency and power, to address high performance AI cluster connectivity.

Table of Contents - Major Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. RF-Over-Fiber Market Segmentation, by Technology

8. RF-Over-Fiber Market Segmentation, by Component

9. RF-Over-Fiber Market Segmentation, by Application

10. RF-Over-Fiber Market Segmentation, by End-User

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.