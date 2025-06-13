Trends Shaping the $49.2 Billion Endoscopy Procedures Industry, 2025-2030: Includes Adjusted Forecasts and Analytics Relating to the Impact of Tariffs and Trade Turbulence

Dublin, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Endoscopy Procedures - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Endoscopy Procedures was valued at US$34.3 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$49.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2030.





The growth in the global endoscopy procedures market is driven by several factors that span epidemiological, technological, and systemic domains. At the core is the escalating global burden of gastrointestinal and pulmonary diseases, including colorectal cancer, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The aging global population, combined with rising lifestyle-related risk factors such as obesity, smoking, and dietary patterns, is increasing the prevalence of these conditions and fueling demand for both diagnostic and interventional endoscopy. Moreover, the growing acceptance of regular cancer screening in high-risk populations is reinforcing the role of colonoscopy and upper GI endoscopy as preventive tools.



Another crucial driver is the technological sophistication of modern endoscopy platforms, which now support image-guided therapy, AI-assisted diagnostics, and real-time histological assessment. These capabilities are shortening procedure times, improving accuracy, and reducing the need for follow-up interventions, thereby appealing to both clinicians and payers. Health systems worldwide are recognizing the cost-effectiveness of early diagnosis and minimally invasive intervention, leading to favorable reimbursement structures and procedural mandates. In parallel, the rise of outpatient and ambulatory surgical centers is expanding procedural capacity without burdening hospital infrastructure.



Furthermore, the emphasis on cross-specialty endoscopic training, coupled with increasing patient preference for non-surgical alternatives, is supporting long-term procedural volume growth. Medical device manufacturers are responding by launching modular, portable, and scalable platforms suitable for diverse practice settings, including rural clinics and smaller hospitals. These strategic product innovations, alongside government-backed screening initiatives and international collaborations in clinical education, ensure that endoscopy will remain central to the future of diagnostic and therapeutic care worldwide.



The Disposable Endoscopes segment is expected to reach US$35.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 7.2%. The Reusable Endoscopes segment is also set to grow at 3.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

The U.S. market was valued at $9.3 Billion in 2024, and China is forecasted to grow at an impressive 10% CAGR to reach $10.2 Billion by 2030.

This edition integrates the latest global trade and economic shifts as of June 2025 into comprehensive market analysis. Key updates include:

Tariff and Trade Impact: Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs.

Adjusted Forecasts and Analytics: Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes segmentation by product, technology, type, material, distribution channel, application, and end-use, with historical analysis since 2015.

Strategic Market Dynamics: Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends.

Innovation & Technology Trends: Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape.

Competitive Intelligence: Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players.

Expert Insight & Commentary: Strategic analysis from economists, trade experts, and domain specialists to contextualize market shifts and identify emerging opportunities.

Complimentary Update: Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with finalized tariff impacts, new trade agreement effects, revised projections, and expanded country-level coverage.

Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $34.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $49.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2%

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Global Incidence of GI, Pulmonary, and Urological Disorders Drives Demand for Endoscopy Procedures

Shift Toward Early Diagnosis and Preventive Screening Throws Spotlight on Diagnostic Endoscopy Volumes

Expansion of Ambulatory Surgical Centers Strengthens Business Case for High-Throughput Endoscopy Suites

Technological Advancements in Flexible and Capsule Endoscopes Enhance Patient Comfort and Diagnostic Yield

Investment in High-Definition and 4K Endoscopy Platforms Fuels Clinical Adoption in Complex Procedures

Increased Use of AI-Assisted Polyp Detection and Lesion Characterization Drives Innovation in Procedure Efficiency

Integration of Endoscopy With EHR and PACS Systems Supports Streamlined Reporting and Workflow

Growth in Endoscopic Therapeutics for GI Bleeds, Obesity, and Strictures Expands Procedure Complexity

Rising Colorectal Cancer Screening Initiatives by Governments Propel Growth in Colonoscopy Volume

Reimbursement Approvals for Bariatric and Esophageal Endoscopic Treatments Promote Procedural Expansion

Emphasis on Reprocessable, Single-Use, and Hybrid Endoscopes Enhances Infection Control Standards

Global Aging Population and Rise in Comorbid Conditions Fuel Diagnostic Endoscopy Demand

Surge in Pulmonary Endoscopy and Bronchoscopy Procedures With EBUS Drives Volume in Respiratory Care

Growing Preference for Sedation-Free and Office-Based Endoscopy Increases Patient Throughput

Emergence of AI-Powered Decision Support Tools Enhances Clinical Workflow During Procedures

Expansion of Endoscopic Oncology Procedures Including EMR and ESD Expands Therapeutic Applications

Public Awareness Campaigns and Screening Recommendations Spur Uptake of Endoscopic Exams

Rapid Growth in Medical Tourism in Asia and Latin America Bolsters Demand for Elective Endoscopy

Cross-Specialty Use in ENT, Gynecology, and Orthopedics Supports Broader Endoscopic Equipment Adoption

OEM-Clinic Collaborations Drive Investment in Endoscopy Center Design and Staff Training

