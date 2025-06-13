Methylal Industry Outlook Report 2025-2030: Trade, Global Market Dynamics and Competitive Intelligence

Dublin, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Methylal - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Methylal was valued at US$222.2 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$273.4 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Methylal market.





Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Archem Co., BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, Chemanol (Methanol Chemicals Company), and more.

The growth in the methylal market is driven by several factors linked to sustainability trends, high-performance solvent demand, and regulatory pressures on traditional chemicals. The shift toward low-VOC and low-GWP chemicals is prompting reformulation efforts in coatings, foams, and cleaning agents sectors where methylal is proving to be an effective alternative. The rise of electronics miniaturization and automotive lightweighting has also contributed to higher usage of precision cleaning fluids, in which methylal is a key active ingredient.



In insulation foams, methylal is gaining ground as a preferred blowing agent in response to global climate agreements that target phasing out HFCs and other ozone-depleting substances. Furthermore, advancements in production technology are making it more cost-competitive, enabling broader adoption across emerging markets. With increasing relevance in energy-efficient materials, industrial cleaning, and reformulated consumer products, methylal is poised for strong, regulation-aligned growth in the years ahead.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Superior Grade segment, which is expected to reach US$165.2 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.3%. The Refined Grade segment is also set to grow at 4.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $60.5 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.5% CAGR to reach $54.4 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Methylal Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Methylal Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

How is the Global Methylal Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 33 companies featured in this Methylal market report include:

Archem Co.

BASF SE

Celanese Corporation

Chemanol (Methanol Chemicals Company)

Chemofarbe Industries

Eastman Chemical Company

EPC Groupe

Honeywell Specialty Chemicals

ICODOS GmbH

INEOS Group

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Lambiotte & Cie

LCY Chemical Corp.

LyondellBasell Industries

Methanex Corporation

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.

Oberon Fuels

Proman

SABIC

Sigma-Aldrich (Merck KGaA)

This edition integrates the latest global trade and economic shifts as of June 2025 into comprehensive market analysis. Key updates include:

Tariff and Trade Impact: Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs.

Adjusted Forecasts and Analytics: Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes segmentation by product, technology, type, material, distribution channel, application, and end-use, with historical analysis since 2015.

Strategic Market Dynamics: Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends.

Innovation & Technology Trends: Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape.

Competitive Intelligence: Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players.

Expert Insight & Commentary: Strategic analysis from economists, trade experts, and domain specialists to contextualize market shifts and identify emerging opportunities.

Complimentary Update: Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with finalized tariff impacts, new trade agreement effects, revised projections, and expanded country-level coverage.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 276 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $222.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $273.4 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.5% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Eco-Friendly Solvents in Coatings Drives Growth in Methylal Consumption

Expansion of Automotive Refinish and Industrial Paints Market Spurs Use of Low-VOC Solvent Systems

Push for Safer Aerosol Propellants and Blowing Agents Strengthens Market for Methylal Substitutes

Growth in Personal Care and Cosmetics Manufacturing Supports Use of Methylal in Fragrance Formulations

OEM Focus on Non-Flammable and Low-Toxicity Solvents Enhances Use of Methylal in Cleaning Agents

Increased Regulatory Pressure on Conventional Solvents Spurs Transition Toward Methylal-Based Blends

Emergence of Methylal as a Formaldehyde-Free Alternative Drives Innovation in Green Chemistry Solutions

Volatility in Methanol and Formaldehyde Prices Presents Cost Challenges for Methylal Manufacturers

Expanding Demand for Electronics Cleaning Applications Throws Spotlight on Methylal Solvency Properties

Rise in Demand for Sustainable Packaging and Foam Insulation Supports Use of Methylal as a Blowing Agent

