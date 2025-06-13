Protein Chips Industry Analysis (2025-2030) Featuring Strategic Profiles of 42 Market Players Including Abcam, Agilent and Roche Diagnostics

Dublin, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Protein Chips - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Protein Chips was valued at US$2.4 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$3.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Protein Chips market.







The growth in the protein chips market is driven by several factors stemming from advancements in microarray technology, broader end-use applications, and increased demand for personalized medicine. Technologically, innovations in signal detection, miniaturization, and chip reproducibility are making protein chips more powerful and accessible. End-use growth is seen in pharmaceutical R&D, molecular diagnostics, and point-of-care testing, where fast and multiplexed protein analysis is critical.

Consumers especially in wellness and genomics are also driving demand for individualized proteomic data, supporting use cases in preventive healthcare. Further, the expansion of proteomics infrastructure in Asia-Pacific and increased public-private research funding are contributing to the global scaling of protein chip manufacturing and adoption. These converging trends are establishing protein chips as a linchpin technology in modern biomedical research and diagnostics.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Abcam plc, Agilent Technologies Inc., Arrayit Corporation, Ayoxxa Biosystems GmbH, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Analytical Microarrays segment, which is expected to reach US$1.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.5%. The Functional Protein Microarrays segment is also set to grow at 8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $633.4 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.0% CAGR to reach $552.8 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Protein Chips Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Protein Chips Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Protein Chips Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 42 companies featured in this Protein Chips market report include:

Abcam plc

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Arrayit Corporation

Ayoxxa Biosystems GmbH

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

CDI Laboratories Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Full Moon BioSystems Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Innopsys S.A.

Luminex Corporation

Microarrays Inc.

OriGene Technologies Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

RayBiotech Inc.

Roche Diagnostics

Sengenics Corporation Pte Ltd.

Shimadzu Corporation

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

This edition integrates the latest global trade and economic shifts as of June 2025 into comprehensive market analysis. Key updates include:

Tariff and Trade Impact: Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs.

Adjusted Forecasts and Analytics: Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes segmentation by product, technology, type, material, distribution channel, application, and end-use, with historical analysis since 2015.

Strategic Market Dynamics: Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends.

Innovation & Technology Trends: Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape.

Competitive Intelligence: Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players.

Expert Insight & Commentary: Strategic analysis from economists, trade experts, and domain specialists to contextualize market shifts and identify emerging opportunities.

Complimentary Update: Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with finalized tariff impacts, new trade agreement effects, revised projections, and expanded country-level coverage.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 216 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Protein Chips - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Focus on Personalized Medicine Propels Demand for High-Throughput Protein Analysis

Growth in Biomarker Discovery and Disease Profiling Expands Applications in Oncology and Neurology

Rising Adoption of Multiplexed Assays Accelerates Use in Drug Development Pipelines

Integration of AI and Machine Learning Enhances Data Interpretation and Diagnostic Accuracy

Expansion of Proteomics Research in Academic Institutions Drives Product Demand

Technological Advancements in Microarray Surface Chemistry Strengthen Analytical Performance

Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Spurs Use of Protein Chips in Clinical Diagnostics

Miniaturization and Automation of Laboratory Processes Propel Adoption in Research Settings

Government Funding for Life Sciences R&D Supports Market Growth Across Developed Nations

Partnerships Between Biotech Firms and CROs Increase Commercialization of Custom Protein Arrays

Increased Interest in Immune Profiling and Vaccine Development Boosts Segment Demand

Shift Toward Point-of-Care Diagnostics Expands Use of Lab-on-a-Chip Solutions

Rising Throughput Requirements in Genomic-Proteomic Integration Strengthens Market Appeal

Emergence of Next-Gen Antibody-Based Chips Drives Innovation and Competitive Differentiation

Regulatory Advancements and Approval Pathways Facilitate Clinical Use of Protein Microarrays

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r9z2tj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment