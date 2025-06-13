Neoantigen Cancer Vaccines Industry Analysis Report 2025 with Tariff-Adjusted Forecasts and Analytics to 2030

Dublin, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neoantigen Cancer Vaccines - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Neoantigen Cancer Vaccines was valued at US$26.1 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$79.2 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.3% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Neoantigen Cancer Vaccines market.





The growth in the neoantigen cancer vaccines market is driven by several interlinked factors related to technological progress, precision medicine uptake, and oncology treatment innovation. A major growth catalyst is the rising demand for personalized therapies that minimize toxicity and maximize tumor-specific immune targeting. Neoantigen vaccines directly respond to this need, offering unprecedented specificity and a favorable safety profile.



End-use expansion across high-burden cancer types and integration into multimodal treatment regimens are accelerating clinical and commercial interest. The maturation of enabling technologies especially NGS, AI-based epitope prediction, and mRNA vaccine platforms is reducing production timelines and improving scalability. Regulatory agencies are also showing increasing openness to individualized therapeutics, with some neoantigen programs gaining fast-track and orphan drug designations, which further facilitate clinical translation.



Additionally, increased venture capital investment and biopharma collaborations are fueling R&D momentum. Academic-industry partnerships are helping build decentralized manufacturing capabilities, while government-sponsored precision medicine initiatives are embedding personalized immunotherapy within national cancer care frameworks. As clinical evidence continues to mount and manufacturing processes become more agile, neoantigen cancer vaccines are set to become a cornerstone of next-generation oncology treatment paradigms.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Personalized Neo-Antigen Vaccine segment, which is expected to reach US$52.5 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 22.3%. The Off-the Shelf Neoantigen Vaccine segment is also set to grow at 17.0% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $7.1 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 27.6% CAGR to reach $18.9 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

This edition integrates the latest global trade and economic shifts as of June 2025 into comprehensive market analysis. Key updates include:

Tariff and Trade Impact: Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs.

Adjusted Forecasts and Analytics: Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes historical analysis since 2015.

Strategic Market Dynamics: Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends.

Innovation & Technology Trends: Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape.

Competitive Intelligence: Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players.

Expert Insight & Commentary: Strategic analysis from economists, trade experts, and domain specialists to contextualize market shifts and identify emerging opportunities.

Complimentary Update: Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with finalized tariff impacts, new trade agreement effects, revised projections, and expanded country-level coverage.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Neoantigen Cancer Vaccines - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Breakthroughs in Tumor Genomics and Next-Gen Sequencing Drive Development of Personalized Neoantigen Vaccines

OEM Investment in mRNA and DNA Vaccine Platforms Strengthens Pipeline of Neoantigen-Based Therapies

Growing Demand for Individualized Immunotherapy Supports Expansion of Custom Tumor-Specific Vaccines

Rising Cancer Incidence and Unmet Clinical Need Accelerate Regulatory Support for Neoantigen Trials

Push for Tumor-Agnostic Therapies Enhances Scope of Neoantigen Vaccines in Hard-to-Treat Cancers

Growing Use of Personalized Cancer Vaccines in Combination With Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Enhances Efficacy

OEM Focus on AI and Bioinformatics Tools Improves Neoantigen Prediction and Immunogenicity Scoring

Expansion of Global Cancer Vaccine Clinical Trials Drives Geographic Diversification of Neoantigen Research

OEM Development of Off-the-Shelf Neoantigen Libraries Targets Common Cancer Mutations in Semi-Personalized Therapies

