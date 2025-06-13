GradGuard’s Peyton Rudolph Named a RISE Professionals “35 Under 35” Winner

PHOENIX, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GradGuard, the authority in protecting college students nationwide with its pioneering tuition and renters insurance programs, is pleased to announce that Peyton Rudolph, Vice President of Marketing, has been named to the RISE Professionals’ “35 Under 35” honorees, solidifying her reputation as a rising leader in the insurance industry. This recognition celebrates the brightest young leaders driving innovation, shaping the future of insurance, and making a lasting impact on their companies and communities.

As Vice President of Marketing, Rudolph leads GradGuard's marketing initiatives, driving awareness, education, and enrollment in protection programs that safeguard one of the largest financial investments in the lives of families: higher education.

John Fees, CEO and Co-Founder of GradGuard, praised Rudolph's contributions, stating, "Peyton embodies the spirit of innovation and leadership that defines GradGuard. Her dedication to empowering students and families with financial literacy, enabling them to make informed decisions, sets a high standard for our industry. We are proud to have Peyton on our team and thrilled to see her receive this well-deserved recognition.”

"Being named to the RISE 35 Under 35 is incredibly meaningful," said Rudolph. "This recognition reflects the incredible work we’re doing to protect the investment students and families make in higher education. I’m excited to continue innovating to make financial protection easier and more meaningful for college families."

Fees continued, “Peyton brings both the energy and talent essential to making insurance more accessible, relevant, and actionable for first-time insurance buyers, particularly college students. Her leadership at GradGuard will help us to continue our rapid growth in serving more than 650 colleges and universities and over 300,000 members.”

As a RISE “35 Under 35” honoree, Rudolph joins an elite group of changemakers who are redefining what’s possible in the field. Rudolph and other award recipients will be celebrated at the 2025 Leadership Summit and Awards Gala in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, June 16-18.

About GradGuard

GradGuard is the authority on helping schools educate and protect students from the risks of college life. As the #1 source of college tuition and renters insurance, GradGuard’s pioneering protections have served more than 1.8 million students at more than 1,900 unique institutions.

