Witte Museum Launches Groundbreaking Statewide Initiative - Texas Museums 360

San Antonio, TX, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Witte Museum proudly announces the launch of Texas Museums 360, a bold new initiative that transforms how Texas students engage with science. Designed to bring the trusted expertise and wonder of museums directly into the classroom, this groundbreaking program kicks off with Expeditions in Science, a 100% TEKS-aligned, inquiry-based digital science curriculum created by Texas museums for Texas classrooms.

In partnership with Space Center Houston, the Witte Museum has developed a custom experience ‘that supports hands-on, phenomena-driven learning for fourth and fifth grades. Students will be scientists as they explore real-world specimens, interact with scientists in the field, and investigate the world around them through authentic, museum-powered lessons. Each unit in the bilingual curriculum is carefully designed to align with TEKS and STAAR testing standards while sparking curiosity, critical thinking, and discovery.

“Texas Museums 360 is a visionary leap forward in how we connect students to real science,” said Dr. Michelle Cuellar Everidge, CEO and President of the Witte Museum. “At the Witte, we’ve always believed that learning should inspire wonder. With this initiative, we’re ensuring that every child across Texas has access to the kind of engaging, hands-on science education that builds not just knowledge, but confidence and curiosity. We are proud to lead the way.”

Early Adopters: Voyager Schools

Texas Museums 360 is currently onboarding its first cohort of Voyager Schools—a group of pioneering educators and districts who will be the first to implement Expeditions in Science. These schools receive exclusive early adopter benefits, including price protection, direct access to curriculum developers, discounted hands-on activity kits, and even free field trips to the Witte Museum. They will help shape future iterations of the program while leading the charge in transforming how science is taught statewide.



All participating schools will benefit from robust professional learning, including early training sessions and ongoing support throughout the academic year. The program positions educators as collaborators—engaging them in a network with their colleagues, empowering them with tools, content, and direct access to museum educators and subject matter experts.

About Texas Museums 360

Texas Museums 360 is a consortium led by the Witte Museum and Space Center Houston, bringing together more than 125 years of combined experience in science education. The initiative was built to grow—with plans to expand beyond science into history, culture, and arts education through museum-based, interdisciplinary digital curricula.

Join the Journey

Educators, school leaders, and science coordinators are invited to schedule a demo and explore how Expeditions in Science can transform learning in their classrooms. For more information or to sign up, contact:

email

http://www.texasmuseums360.org/

###

About the Witte Museum:

Founded in 1926, the Witte Museum inspires people to shape the future of Texas through transformative and relevant experiences in nature, science and culture. Located on the banks of the San Antonio River in Brackenridge Park, the Witte is consistently voted San Antonio’s top museum. Here, visitors of all ages journey through Texas Deep Time, uncovering untold stories of the people and forces that shaped Texas across millions of years to the present day. For more information, visit www.wittemuseum.org.

About Space Center Houston:



Space Center Houston’s shared purpose is to bring people and space closer together. Over 1.3 million visitors and more than 250,000 students and educators visit each year to connect with the significance of space exploration to pursue a path in STEM or follow along as incredible feats of human spaceflight continue to make new discoveries. Space Center Houston is owned by the Manned Space Flight Education 501(c)3 nonprofit organization and generates an annual $118M economic impact to the Greater Houston area. Space Center Houston is a Smithsonian Affiliate, the Official Visitor Center of NASA Johnson Space Center and a Certified Autism Center. Learn more at spacecenter.org.

