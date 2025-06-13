Garden and Lawn Tools Market Outlook Report 2025-2029: Smart Gardening Presents Lucrative Business Opportunities

Dublin, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Garden and Lawn Tools Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The garden and lawn tools market is poised for significant growth, with an anticipated increase of USD 3.10 billion from 2024 to 2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.4% throughout the forecast period. The comprehensive market report offers a thorough analysis of market size, trends, growth drivers, and key challenges, along with a vendor analysis involving around 25 leading vendors.

Driven by a surge in product launches, governmental initiatives promoting gardening, and the expanding landscape services sector, the market is witnessing a dynamic shift. These elements are coupled with an integrated analysis of the present market landscape, emerging trends, and driving forces that shape the overall market environment.

The study identifies a rising demand for smart gardening as a key growth driver in the coming years, alongside an upward trend in strategic partnerships and the growing appeal of vertical gardens. These factors are projected to create substantial market demand, fueling industry expansion.

The research combines primary and secondary data, including insights from industry participants. The report details market size, segmentation with regional analysis, and vendor landscape, alongside evaluations of pivotal companies. Historic and forecast data enrich the comprehensive analysis, providing crucial insights into the market dynamics.

Market Segmentation Details:

By End-user: Residential Commercial

By Product: Lawnmowers Power tools Hand tools Garden accessories

By Distribution Channel: Offline Online

By Geographical Landscape: North America Europe APAC South America Middle East and Africa



Market Coverage and Vendor Analysis:

Market sizing and forecast

Industry analysis

The report's in-depth vendor analysis is designed to enhance clients' market positioning by studying leading vendors such as Corona Inc., Deere and Co., Emak S.p.A., and others. It includes insights into forthcoming trends and challenges, equipping companies to strategize and maximize impending growth opportunities effectively.

By synthesizing data from multiple sources and analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, and competition, the report presents a holistic view of the market. The robust framework melds extensive primary and secondary research, establishing a reliable foundation for understanding market trends and making informed decisions.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Corona Inc.

Deere and Co.

Emak S.p.A.

Excel Industries Inc.

Green Walker Garden Products Co. Ltd.

Greenworks Tools

Hebei Sinotools Industrial Co. Ltd.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Husqvarna AB

KisanKraft Ltd.

Lavanya International

Makita Corp.

Oregon Tool Inc.

Rhinoceros Manufacturing Zhongshan Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Spear and Jackson

Stanley Black and Decker Inc.

The AMES Companies Inc.

The Toro Co.

