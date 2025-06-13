Airport Information System Analysis Market Report 2025-2034: Cloud, AI, and Mobile Integration Enhance Passenger Experience, Operational Efficiency, and Data Security

Dublin, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airport Information System Market 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Airport Information System Market is projected to be valued at USD 5.1 billion in 2025 with an expected growth at a CAGR of 5.4%, reaching USD 8.3 billion by 2034. This sector is crucial for modern airport operations, delivering real-time data to passengers, staff, and stakeholders through solutions like flight information display systems, resource management systems, and passenger information systems.

Driven by rising air traffic and the demand for operational optimization, the market focuses on providing reliable and user-friendly systems to enhance airport efficiency and passenger experience. In 2024, significant advancements were noted in cloud-based solutions and mobile integration, facilitating scalability and enhancing passenger convenience through real-time flight updates and airport navigation apps. The integration of AI-powered chatbots has also offered personalized assistance, easing staff workload and enhancing service delivery.

Going forward, the market will emphasize intelligent automation and personalized information delivery. There's an expected increase in AI-driven analytics for predictive maintenance and resource optimization. Augmented Reality (AR) for enhanced airport navigation and information presentation will likely become more prominent, further boosting passenger satisfaction.

Technological integrations, including advanced sensor networks and IoT devices, will enable real-time operational monitoring, allowing proactive disruption mitigation. Cybersecurity will remain a priority to safeguard sensitive passenger and operational data. Collaboration among technology providers, airports, and airlines will be vital for developing integrated information systems.

Key Insights Airport Information System Market

Cloud-Based Platforms: Adoption of cloud solutions for enhanced data management and scalability.

Mobile Integration: Improved passenger convenience through mobile apps.

AI Chatbots: Personalized assistance reduces staff workload.

Integrated Systems: Seamless operations connections and enhanced efficiency.

AR Navigation: Improved navigation and information display.

Growing Air Traffic: Necessitates efficient information dissemination.

Enhanced Passenger Experience: Demand for real-time and personalized services.

Operational Efficiency: Streamlined airport operations and resource management.

Technological Advancements: Cloud computing, AI, and mobile technology innovation.

Data Security: Protecting sensitive data against cyber threats.

Airport Information System Market Segmentation By Type:

Terminal Side

By Function:

Airport Operations Control Center (AOCC)

By Airport:

Class B

Class C

Class D

By Application:

Ground Handling

Finance And Operations

Security

Passenger Information

By End-Use:

Non-Passenger Systems

By Geography:

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa)

South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $5.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $8.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Siemens AG

RTX Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

International Business Machine Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Lufthansa Systems

Honeywell International Inc.

NEC Corporation

Thales Group

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Leidos Holdings Inc.

CGI Inc.

Amadeus IT Group

SAAB AB

Indra Sistemas

Advantech Co. Ltd.

Unisys Corporation

SITA (Societe internationale de telecommunication aeronautique)

ARINC Incorporated Information

Ikusi Redes de Telecommunications S.L.

Damarel Systems International Ltd.

INFORM Institute fur Operations Research and Management GmbH

