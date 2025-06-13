Dublin, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airport Construction Market 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Airport Construction Market, valued at USD 1.1 trillion in 2025, is projected to grow with a CAGR of 2.0% to reach USD 1.3 trillion by 2034. With increasing air traffic, modern facility needs, and expanding aviation networks, this sector plays a critical role in infrastructure development. It encompasses various projects like terminal construction, runway expansion, and infrastructure development, all vital for enhancing airport capacity and operational efficiency.
Characterized by complex project management, stringent safety regulations, and significant capital investment, the market is focused on delivering reliable, efficient, and sustainable facilities. In 2024, there was a significant shift towards sustainable building practices, with green materials and energy-efficient designs gaining traction to minimize environmental impacts. Concurrently, digital project management platforms advanced, improving construction process efficiency and transparency, while modular construction techniques reduced time and costs in expansion projects.
There is a heightened focus on smart airport infrastructure, integrating advanced technologies for optimizing passenger experience and operational efficacy. Investments surged in developing multi-modal transportation hubs to improve connectivity and accessibility. Technologies like building information modeling and virtual reality further enhance design and execution planning.
From 2025 and beyond, anticipated growth will be driven by sustainable and technologically advanced facilities. Innovations in AI-powered construction management will optimize resource allocation, while autonomous equipment is expected to bolster construction safety and efficiency. Emphasis is also on creating infrastructure compatible with future aviation technologies, including urban air mobility and hypersonic travel hubs.
Advanced sensor networks and data analytics will enable real-time monitoring and project optimization. Collaborative efforts between construction firms, airport operators, and tech providers are essential for integrated, optimized construction solutions, aligning with sustainability goals through principles like material recycling.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$1.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$1.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|2.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Your Takeaways:
- Growth Projections: Global airport construction market size and CAGR, 2024-2034
- Impact Assessments: Geopolitical, economic, and trade policy changes
- Market Insights: Size, share, outlook across five regions and 27 countries, 2025-2034
- Industry Trends: Short and long-term trends, drivers, and opportunities
- Competitive Profiles: Leading companies' strategies, financials, and offerings
- Latest News: Market developments and competitive landscape updates
Key Insights:
- Sustainable Building Practices
- Digital Project Management
- Modular Construction Techniques
- Smart Airport Infrastructure
- AI-Powered Construction Management
Companies Featured
- China State Construction Engineering Corporation
- Actividades de Construccion y Servicios S.A
- Vinci Construction
- Hochtief AG
- TAV Construction
- Larsen & Toubro Limited
- Bechtel Corporation
- Turner Construction Company
- Jacobs Engineering Group
- Fluor Corporation
- AECOM Technology Corporation
- Balfour Beatty
- Ferrovial SA
- Skanska USA Inc.
- Gilbane Building Company
- Hensel Phelps Construction Company
- Amadeus It Group
- PCL Constructors Inc.
- Parsons Corporation
- McCarthy Holdings Inc.
- Granite Construction Inc.
- Mace Group
- Austin Industries Inc.
- Shikun & Binui Ltd.
- Mott MacDonald
- Walsh Group
- Crossland Construction
- GMR Group
- Hill International Inc.
- GVK Industries Limited d/b/a.
- Bouygues Construction
- SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.
- Bechtel Corporation
- Turner Construction Company
- OHL Group
- Kier Group pl
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fh72ah
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.