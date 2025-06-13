Dublin, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airport Construction Market 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Airport Construction Market, valued at USD 1.1 trillion in 2025, is projected to grow with a CAGR of 2.0% to reach USD 1.3 trillion by 2034. With increasing air traffic, modern facility needs, and expanding aviation networks, this sector plays a critical role in infrastructure development. It encompasses various projects like terminal construction, runway expansion, and infrastructure development, all vital for enhancing airport capacity and operational efficiency.

Characterized by complex project management, stringent safety regulations, and significant capital investment, the market is focused on delivering reliable, efficient, and sustainable facilities. In 2024, there was a significant shift towards sustainable building practices, with green materials and energy-efficient designs gaining traction to minimize environmental impacts. Concurrently, digital project management platforms advanced, improving construction process efficiency and transparency, while modular construction techniques reduced time and costs in expansion projects.

There is a heightened focus on smart airport infrastructure, integrating advanced technologies for optimizing passenger experience and operational efficacy. Investments surged in developing multi-modal transportation hubs to improve connectivity and accessibility. Technologies like building information modeling and virtual reality further enhance design and execution planning.

From 2025 and beyond, anticipated growth will be driven by sustainable and technologically advanced facilities. Innovations in AI-powered construction management will optimize resource allocation, while autonomous equipment is expected to bolster construction safety and efficiency. Emphasis is also on creating infrastructure compatible with future aviation technologies, including urban air mobility and hypersonic travel hubs.

Advanced sensor networks and data analytics will enable real-time monitoring and project optimization. Collaborative efforts between construction firms, airport operators, and tech providers are essential for integrated, optimized construction solutions, aligning with sustainability goals through principles like material recycling.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $1.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.0% Regions Covered Global



Your Takeaways:

Growth Projections: Global airport construction market size and CAGR, 2024-2034

Impact Assessments: Geopolitical, economic, and trade policy changes

Market Insights: Size, share, outlook across five regions and 27 countries, 2025-2034

Industry Trends: Short and long-term trends, drivers, and opportunities

Competitive Profiles: Leading companies' strategies, financials, and offerings

Latest News: Market developments and competitive landscape updates

Key Insights:

Sustainable Building Practices

Digital Project Management

Modular Construction Techniques

Smart Airport Infrastructure

AI-Powered Construction Management

Companies Featured





China State Construction Engineering Corporation

Actividades de Construccion y Servicios S.A

Vinci Construction

Hochtief AG

TAV Construction

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Bechtel Corporation

Turner Construction Company

Jacobs Engineering Group

Fluor Corporation

AECOM Technology Corporation

Balfour Beatty

Ferrovial SA

Skanska USA Inc.

Gilbane Building Company

Hensel Phelps Construction Company

Amadeus It Group

PCL Constructors Inc.

Parsons Corporation

McCarthy Holdings Inc.

Granite Construction Inc.

Mace Group

Austin Industries Inc.

Shikun & Binui Ltd.

Mott MacDonald

Walsh Group

Crossland Construction

GMR Group

Hill International Inc.

GVK Industries Limited d/b/a.

Bouygues Construction

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.

Bechtel Corporation

Turner Construction Company

OHL Group

Kier Group pl

