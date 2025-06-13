Parabolic Flight Tourism Market Report 2025 with Long-term Forecast to 2034: Rising Demand for Thrill Drives Growth, Aerospace Tech and VR Transform Parabolic Flights into Immersive Journeys

Dublin, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Parabolic Flight Tourism Market 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Parabolic Flight Tourism Market, valued at USD 39.7 billion in 2025, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 30.1%, reaching USD 424.1 billion by 2034

This sector offers a glimpse into the broader space tourism industry, enabling individuals to experience weightlessness without embarking on space voyages. Traditionally, parabolic flights served astronaut training and scientific purposes, but with commercial space tourism advancements, they are now accessible to private consumers.

The surge in demand for adventurous travel experiences, innovations in aerospace technology, and growing expenditure on experiential journeys are propelling the market. Increased competition, fueled by new entrants in this niche segment, is driving down costs and expanding accessibility. By 2024, significant advancements were made, with private aerospace firms launching new commercial parabolic flight programs and collaborating with space agencies to enhance service safety, thus attracting both researchers and tourists. Modified aircraft designs have further enabled longer zero-gravity experiences.

High-end travel agencies are incorporating these flights into luxury adventure packages, appealing to affluent consumers seeking extraordinary experiences. Digital campaigns, VR previews, and influencer endorsements are broadening market reach, drawing interest beyond dedicated space enthusiasts.

Prospects for 2025 and beyond indicate continued growth, supported by advancements in aircraft technology, affordability, and the integration of hybrid space tourism ventures. Expected are emerging cost-efficient flight options and immersive virtual experiences, such as AI-enhanced simulations of planetary environments. As companies like Blue Origin and SpaceX refine suborbital flights, parabolic flights offer an initial leap for future space explorers.

Regulatory frameworks will advance, ensuring safety standards and inspiring consumer trust. The inclusion of parabolic flights in scientific, educational, and astronaut training initiatives will augment market progression, underscoring its vital role in the wider space tourism industry.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $39.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $424.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 30.1% Regions Covered Global



Expansion of Commercial Parabolic Flight Services: Heightened competition and accessibility in zero-gravity tourism.

Heightened competition and accessibility in zero-gravity tourism. Integration of Virtual Reality and AI: Enhancing immersive microgravity simulations.

Enhancing immersive microgravity simulations. Growth in Luxury Space Tourism Packages: Targeting affluent clients with exclusive travel experiences.

Targeting affluent clients with exclusive travel experiences. Advanced Aircraft Modifications: Allowing extended weightless periods.

Allowing extended weightless periods. Collaborations Between Aerospace Firms and Research Institutions: Encourages innovation in safety and application.

Encourages innovation in safety and application. Increased Consumer Interest in Experiential Travel: Driving market growth in parabolic flight tourism.

Driving market growth in parabolic flight tourism. Advancements in Aerospace Technology and Cost Reduction: Making parabolic flights more accessible.

Making parabolic flights more accessible. Integration into Space Training Programs: Serves as preparation for space missions.

Serves as preparation for space missions. Supportive Regulations and Investment: Policies and private funding propel commercial space activity growth.

Policies and private funding propel commercial space activity growth. High Costs and Limited Accessibility: Current pricing limits mass market adoption.

Parabolic Flight Tourism Market Segmentation

By Type

Orbital Parabolic Flight

By Application

Leisure

Other Applications

By End-Use

Commercial

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of APAC)

Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa)

South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)

Companies Featured

Zero Gravity Corporation

Novespace

MiGFlug GmbH

Beings Systems

Space Adventures

Airbus Group SE

Vegitel

ASTRAX

XCOR Aerospace

Virgin Galactic

Spaceflight. Inc.

SpaceX

Blue Origin

Orion Span

Bigelow Aerospace

World View Enterprises

Space Perspective

Elysium Space

Space Island Group

SpaceVision

Zero 2 Infinity

Rocketplane Global

Armadillo Aerospace

Masten Space Systems

UP Aerospace

Interorbital Systems

Spaceport America

Agile Space Industries

Axiom Space

Waypoint 2 Space

