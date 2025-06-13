Defense Drone Research Analysis Report 2025-2034: Counter-Drone Technologies See Surging Investments Amid Rising Threats, Autonomous and Swarming Drones at the Forefront of Warfare

Dublin, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Defense Drone Market 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Defense Drone Market, valued at USD 11.2 billion in 2025, is expected to soar to USD 21.3 billion by 2034, boasting a CAGR of 7.5%

This market encapsulates unmanned aerial vehicles tailored for military deployment, encompassing a broad spectrum of functionalities from reconnaissance to combat operations. Key components include control systems, sensors, communication links, and weapon systems. Heightened need for improved situational awareness, reduced risk to personnel, and cost-efficient military missions are pivotal catalysts driving market momentum.

Throughout 2024, the market witnessed progressive enhancement in drone capabilities with a notable surge in military procurement. The emergence of armed drones epitomized a strategic asset in contemporary warfare, while more autonomous drones marked a shift towards reduced human intervention. Drone swarming technology, enabling collaborative operation among multiple drones, gained traction. Concurrently, the ascent of counter-drone technologies underscored strategic defense against enemy UAVs. The integration of AI-powered analytics markedly advanced the intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) facets of military drones.

Looking forward, the sustained growth trajectory of the Defense Drone Market is anticipated, driven by ongoing geopolitical instabilities and drones' efficacy in military endeavors. Progressions in drone autonomy, AI for mission orchestration, and stealthier designs are on the horizon. An anticipated increase in the integration of drones with other defense platforms and systems is expected, further enhancing their strategic value.

Specialized drones, such as underwater and ground-based unmanned vehicles, may emerge, catering to niche defense applications. Ethical and regulatory dialogues regarding lethal autonomous weapons systems remain vital discussion points.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $11.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $21.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Raytheon Company

The Boeing Company

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Airbus SE

General Dynamics Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

BAE Systems Plc.

Thales Group

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Leonardo S.p.A.

Elbit System Ltd.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Teledyne FLIR LLC

Saab Group

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.

QinetiQ Group plc

FLIR Systems Inc.

Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc.

Textron Systems

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.

Insitu Inc.

Yuneec International Co. Ltd.

SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.

Wisk Aero LLC

AeroVironment Inc.

Parrot Drones SAS

Autel Robotics Co. Ltd.

PrecisionHawk Inc.

Ehang Holdings Limited

By Product:

Multirotor Systems

Other Products

By Range:

Medium Range

High Range

By Payload:

Medium Drones

Large Drones

By Application:

Surveillance Reconnaissance And Targeting (ISRT)

Combat Operations

Other Applications

By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

South and Central America

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4vysbl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment