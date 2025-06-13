CPABC, AFOA BC, MST ETS, and HFMI sign MOU to support building financial capacity

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A key to building financial capacity is to develop programs that assist underemployed or unemployed individuals to acquire education, mentorship, and employment in entry-level accounting positions.

On June 4, 2025, the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC), Aboriginal Financial Officers Association of British Columbia (AFOA BC), MST Education and Training Society (MST ETS), and Humanity Financial Management Inc. (HFMI) entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

The initial scope of the MOU is to develop education, mentorship, and employment components for an Accounts Payable Program to be piloted within the Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh communities. This program will help underemployed or unemployed Indigenous individuals find work in entry-level accounting positions, providing them hands-on training and exposure to the accounting profession and other career paths. The program will also provide capacity development for First Nations governments and business entities, as well as Indigenous organizations, to support the needs of growing Indigenous economies.

Lori Mathison, FCPA, FCGA, LLB, President and CEO of CPABC

“Enhancing the accessibility of the profession to serve all of society, including Indigenous peoples, is central to our mandate. We are excited to collaborate with our partners to build financial capacity among First Nations and Indigenous organizations in B.C. By supporting the education and training of Indigenous individuals, we will contribute to the growth of Indigenous economies. This agreement is a significant milestone in strengthening CPABC’s partnership with AFOA BC, MST ETS, and HFMI.”

Wendy Ham CPA, CGA, CAFM, Executive Director of AFOA BC

“AFOA BC is honoured to be a part of this initiative to help break down barriers to education for Indigenous people. This program is a great collaborative effort between our organizations and we each bring a unique perspective to the partnership with a common goal to introduce Indigenous youth into the world of finance and accounting.”

Chief Wayne Sparrow, xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam Indian Band)

“Building financial capacity is vital to ensuring the long-term success of First Nations. Through this partnership, a new path towards financial careers is being created for Indigenous people, especially those who may not have access to traditional programs. We anticipate this program will support members to eventually step into key finance roles that strengthen Indigenous governments and businesses. When we invest in our people’s skills, we invest in our future.”

Sxwixwtn Wilson Williams, Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw Spokesperson and Council Member

“This agreement offers a new path for those within our Nations to work towards a career in finance and accounting. Many would love to pursue a career in these fields, but don’t have the necessary skills to achieve employment. This MOU will ensure people will have access to the training, education, and employment opportunities necessary to eventually find sustainable employment in these essential areas. We hold our hands up to AFOA BC, MST ETS, HFMI, and CPABC for investing in our collective future.”

Chief Jen Thomas, səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh Nation)

“The new hands-on training programs will open new pathways for potential employment in Accounts Payable and other related financial fields, and we are extremely excited to embark on this new educational opportunity with our partner organizations. Investing in our next seven generations is a priority for our Nation, and we greatly appreciate the support.”

Gordon Holley, CPA, CA, FCPB, Co-founder and Advisor of Humanity Financial Management Inc.

“Humanity Financial is honoured to work alongside AFOA BC, CPABC, Shelley Bevz, and MST Education and Training Society to develop this accessible Accounts Payable practicum program. We are grateful to have the opportunity to work together to build a program that will make it easier for Indigenous community members to start a career in finance.”

About Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC)

The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia is the training, governing, and regulatory body for over 40,000 CPA members and 6,000 CPA candidates and students. CPABC carries out its primary mission to protect the public by enforcing the highest professional and ethical standards and contributing to the advancement of public policy.

About Aboriginal Financial Officers Association of British Columbia (AFOA BC)

Aboriginal Financial Officers Association of British Columbia is dedicated to helping Indigenous people better manage and govern their communities through enhanced financial and management practices. AFOA BC works with First Nations to offer training in the areas of financial management, human resources, and governance.

About MST Education and Training Society (MST ETS)

MST Education and Training Society is a partnership of The Musqueam Indian Band, the Squamish Nation, and the Tsleil-Waututh Nation, to work together to collaboratively deliver work force skill development programs targeted to First Nations and ensure community members will benefit from jobs and economic activity within their traditional territories.

About Humanity Financial Management Inc. (HFMI)

Humanity Financial Management Inc. is a licensed BC CPA firm, unique in the financial services sector, implementing strategies that facilitate improvements in the financial health and wellness of their social purpose and First Nation clients, enabling them to better deliver on their unique and crucial missions.