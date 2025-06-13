Air Transport MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) Market Report 2025-2034 - AI, Additive Manufacturing, and Remote Inspections Revolutionizing the $84 Billion Industry

Dublin, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Transport Mro Market 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Air Transport MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) market is projected to reach USD 84.2 billion by 2025 and is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 5.4%, reaching USD 134.7 billion by 2034. This sector is fundamental for maintaining safe and reliable aircraft operations, providing vital services such as airframe maintenance, engine overhauls, and component repairs.

Key drivers of this market include regulatory requirements and technological advancements. The sector spans commercial airlines, cargo airlines, and military aviation, focusing on delivering high-quality, efficient, and cost-effective MRO services. The shift towards digital technologies and predictive maintenance is transforming traditional, reactive maintenance approaches into proactive, data-driven solutions.

The year 2024 marked substantial advancements in digitalization and predictive maintenance in the air transport MRO sector. The increasing adoption of digital platforms for maintenance planning and execution has improved efficiency. AI and machine learning integration enhances predictive maintenance and component health monitoring. Additive manufacturing has become more prevalent for spare parts production. Moreover, remote inspection technologies are advancing, reducing downtime and improving efficiency. Augmented reality is increasingly used for technician training, while blockchain technology is being applied for component tracking.

Looking towards 2025 and beyond, the market is poised for continued growth and innovation. We forecast advancements in AI-powered autonomous inspections, integrating digital twins for enhanced maintenance planning and simulations. There will be increased use of sustainable materials and processes. Data-driven services will optimize maintenance schedules, reduce costs, and focus on personalized and flexible MRO solutions tailored to specific aircraft and operator needs. The maintenance of electric and autonomous aircraft is also expected to rise, along with the use of advanced robotics for maintenance tasks.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $84.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $134.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global



Key Insights Air Transport MRO Market

Digitalization: Utilization of digital platforms for maintenance planning and execution.

Utilization of digital platforms for maintenance planning and execution. Predictive Maintenance: AI-driven component health monitoring.

AI-driven component health monitoring. Additive Manufacturing: On-demand spare parts production.

On-demand spare parts production. Remote Inspections: Enhanced efficiency and reduced downtime.

Enhanced efficiency and reduced downtime. AI-Powered Autonomous Inspections: Automated defect detection.

Automated defect detection. Cost Reduction: Optimizing maintenance schedules.

Optimizing maintenance schedules. Technological Advancements: Innovations in AI and digital platforms.

Innovations in AI and digital platforms. Fleet Growth: Rising demand due to expanding aircraft fleets.

Rising demand due to expanding aircraft fleets. Skilled Labor Shortage: Recruiting qualified maintenance technicians.

Companies Featured

AAR Corp.

Delta Air Lines Inc.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG

John Swire & Sons Limited

Airbus SE

Collins Aerospace

Air France Industries and KLM Engineering & Maintenance

HAECO Group

MTU Aero Engines AG

British Airways

Turkish Technic Inc.

General Electric Company

Iberia Lineas Aereas de Espana S.A.

SIA Engineering Company Limited

Bombardier Inc.

Lufthansa Technik AG

Safran SA

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd.

Guangzhou Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Company Limited

StandardAero

Air Works Group

AJW Group

Gama Aviation

Erickson Inc.

Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited

ST Engineering Aerospace

The Boeing Company

Rolls-Royce Holdings

Honeywell International Inc.

Air Transport MRO Market Segmentation

By Type

Line

Airframes

Other Types

By Service

Engine Service Check

Component Maintenance

Line Maintenance

Avionic Standardization

Aircraft Conversions

By Aircraft Type

Wide-Body Aircraft

Regional Jet

Turbo Prop

Other Aircraft Types

By Application

Military Air Transport MRO

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South and Central America

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s7y5g1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment