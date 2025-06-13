Crisis & Change Communications Strategies: Join Industry Experts for Practical Insights & Tools to Navigate Change, Online Training Course (August 14th, 21st and 28th 2025)

Dublin, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Crisis & Change Communications Strategies: Best Practices for Today (August 14-28, 2025)" online training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Join the transformational Crisis & Change Communications Strategies 3-part virtual certificate series. In today's rapidly evolving landscape, communication professionals face increased demands with limited time and significant consequences. Your ability to effectively manage crises, drive organizational transformation, and overcome employee resistance can dictate the success or failure of your initiatives. This series is designed to elevate your skills in crafting high-impact messaging, engaging stakeholders, and ensuring leadership alignment during critical moments.

Invaluable insights await as industry experts share their knowledge. Collaborate with peers to refine your communication arsenal and enhance your ability to:

Key Benefits of Attending:

Gain exclusive access to practical presentations featuring real-world crisis and change communication strategies from leading professionals

exclusive access to practical presentations featuring real-world crisis and change communication strategies from leading professionals Engage in interactive virtual sessions

in interactive virtual sessions Certificate of attendance f or CEUs

or CEUs Benefit from comprehensive instruction on leading change and managing crises with clarity, speed, and impact

from comprehensive instruction on leading change and managing crises with clarity, speed, and impact Opportunity to have your questions answered on navigating organizational disruption, resistance, and reputation risk through expert-led discussions

Schedule:

Thursday, August 14, 2025: 11:00 AM - 1:30 PM ET

Thursday, August 21, 2025: 11:00 AM - 1:30 PM ET

Thursday, August 28, 2025: 11:00 AM - 1:30 PM ET

Don't miss this opportunity to refine your crisis and change communication skills and equip yourself with tools essential for navigating today's high-stakes environment. Register now to secure your place in this essential training series.

Who Should Attend:

This event is designed and researched for directors, managers, vice presidents, specialists, officers, project leaders and consultants involved in:

Crisis Communicators

Internal Communications

Corporate Communications

Employee Communications

Public Relations

Digital Communications

Marketing Communications

Change Communications

Executive Communications

HR Communications

Brand Communications

Content Strategy

Strategic Communications

Employee Experience

Digital Employee Experience

Risk Communicators

Course Agenda:

Session 1: August 14, 2025

Chairperson's Welcome Amanda Coffee, Communications Consultant - Coffee Communications

Change That Sticks: Building a Communication Strategy That Guides, Aligns, and Inspires Amanda Coffee, Communications Consultant - Coffee Communications

Communicating in Chaos Marissa Padilla, Executive Vice President, Communications & Public Affairs - Global Strategy Group Jade Floyd, Executive Vice President, Communications & Public Affairs - Global Strategy Group

Panel: Leading with Clarity: Communicating Through Organizational Change Moderator: Amanda Coffee, Communications Consultant - Coffee Communications Valerie Cashour Gallagher, Internal Communications - Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Meghann Klein, Senior Director Internal Communications - Mariott International Tricia Taylor, Vice President, Corporate Communications & Change Management - Coca-Cola Bottlers' Sales & Services Company Lindsay Sharifipour, Director, Internal Communications & Corporate Affairs - Amwell

Parting Thoughts and Q&A!

Session 2: August 21, 2025

Chairperson's Welcome Amanda Coffee, Communications Consultant - Coffee Communications

Taking The "Crisis" Out of Crisis Communication When It Matters Most Gary MacNamara, Executive Director Public Safety & Government Affairs - Sacred Heart University

Merging Minds and Messages: How Discover Keeps Employees Engaged Through Change Jill Mack, Senior Principal, Communication - Discover

Beyond the Playbook: How One Team Aligned Values and Voices During a Crisis

Panel: Crisis Communication in Action: Leading with Clarity When It Matters Most Tiffany Goetzinger, Associate Director, Internal Communications - NORC at The University of Chicago Shaheen Solomon, Director of Public Affairs Chief Communications Officer - City of South Fulton Rachel Day, Communications Consultant - Kaiser Permanente Moderator: Amanda Coffee, Communications Consultant - Coffee Communications Sunni Hemingsen, Communications Director - Mayo Clinic Tim Keefe, Director, Internal Communications & Organizational Change Management - Brightspeed

Q&A and Biggest Take-Aways!

Session 3: August 28, 2025

Chairperson's Welcome Amanda Coffee, Communications Consultant - Coffee Communications

Mastering the Art of Communication During Organizational Change Andrea Riggs, Senior Director, Corporate Communications - Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM)

Communicating Change Compassionately - Keeping Employees Informed, Included, and Engaged Kelly Ziesemer, Organizational Change Consultant - Washington State Department of Labor & Industries

Trust in Action: Strengthening Culture Through Disruption

Panel: The New Role of Comms: Building Trust in Uncertain Times Stephanie Brandon, Director, EBS Strategy - FedEx Moderator: Amanda Coffee, Communications Consultant - Coffee Communications Hilary Young, Vice President, Advocacy & Philanthropy - Pioneer Human Services Nick Karoglou, Vice President, Head of Communications & Corporate Affairs - ACI Worldwide Aatif Khan, Director, Ratings Communications - S&P Global Ratings

Q&A and Biggest Take-Aways!

Speakers

