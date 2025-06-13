Veterinary Intravenous (IV) Solutions Market Analysis 2025-2030: Integration of Precision Medicine and Digital Health Technologies Reshaping the $1.96 Billion Market

Dublin, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Intravenous (IV) Solutions Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Veterinary Intravenous (IV) Solutions Market was valued at USD 1.35 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1.96 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.57%. This growth reflects advancements in veterinary medicine, mirroring trends in human healthcare, where IV solutions are integral to treatment protocols. Veterinary IV solutions are crucial for hydration, medication delivery, and critical care across a variety of animal species.

Increasing global pet ownership, heightened expectations for animal care, and the growing number of insured pets, such as the 6.25 million pets reported insured in North America in 2024, are major contributors to this surge in demand. These solutions are used in both routine and emergency situations, supporting recovery and treatment efficacy in veterinary settings. As the human-animal bond deepens and pet care becomes more sophisticated, the need for reliable, effective IV therapies continues to grow, driving market expansion worldwide.

Key Market Driver

Rising Pet Ownership and Humanization is Driving the Global Veterinary Intravenous (IV) Solutions Market: The rapid increase in global pet ownership and the growing trend of treating pets as family members are significantly boosting demand for veterinary healthcare services, including IV solutions. In the U.S., approximately 67% of households own a pet, a trend echoed in many other regions. This humanization of pets has transformed the way owners approach healthcare, prompting greater interest in advanced medical treatments similar to those used for humans.

Veterinary IV solutions, vital for administering fluids, medications, and nutrients during critical care, are increasingly in demand as pet owners seek comprehensive and high-quality medical support. The surge in pet insurance coverage also supports this growth by making advanced veterinary treatments more financially accessible, encouraging more pet owners to opt for intensive interventions that include IV therapy.

Key Market Challenge

Limited Research and Formulation Variety Poses a Significant Obstacle To Market Expansion: A significant challenge facing the veterinary IV solutions market is the limited research and formulation diversity tailored to various animal species. Unlike human IV solutions, which benefit from extensive R&D and specificity, veterinary formulations often lack the same level of customization. This is particularly problematic for exotic and less common species that have unique physiological needs not addressed by standard formulations.

The limited number of species-specific products restricts veterinarians' ability to deliver optimal care, which can impact treatment outcomes. This gap in product variety hinders market expansion and highlights the need for increased investment in research to develop a broader range of targeted IV solutions across diverse animal categories.

Key Market Trend

Technological Advancements: The integration of precision medicine and digital health technologies is reshaping the veterinary IV solutions market. Diagnostic innovations, such as genetic testing, allow for the formulation of personalized IV therapies, improving treatment effectiveness and patient outcomes. Telemedicine platforms and remote monitoring tools are also revolutionizing care delivery, enabling veterinarians to track patient vitals and modify IV regimens in real time without in-person visits.

Moreover, smart infusion pumps and automated delivery systems enhance accuracy and safety by precisely controlling fluid and medication administration. These systems can adapt dosages dynamically based on live data. The adoption of digital health records and analytics further supports data-driven treatment decisions, improving care outcomes and contributing to the evolution of more targeted, efficient, and intelligent veterinary healthcare protocols.

Key Market Players Profiled:

Merck & Co., Inc.

Dechra Veterinary Products

Sypharma Pty. Ltd.

Animalcare Group plc

Braun SE

Woods Consulting, LLC

Baxter International

Fresenius Kabi

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Veterinary Intravenous (IV) Solutions Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Veterinary Intravenous (IV) Solutions Market, By Product:

Isotonic crystalloids

Synthetic colloids

Blood products

Dextrose solutions

Parenteral nutrition

Veterinary Intravenous (IV) Solutions Market, By Indication:

Diabetic Ketoacidosis

Pancreatitis

Anthrax

Chronic Kidney Disease

Others

Veterinary Intravenous (IV) Solutions Market, By Animal Type:

Companion Animals

Production Animals

Veterinary Intravenous (IV) Solutions Market, By End Use:

Veterinary Hospitals

Research Institutes

Others

Veterinary Intravenous (IV) Solutions Market, By Region:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe France United Kingdom Italy Germany Spain

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE



