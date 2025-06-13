Nimanode Presale Skyrockets Past 15% Softcap Target, Set to Give Early Participants First Mover Edge





LEEDS, United Kingdom, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The highly anticipated Nimanode (NMA) Presale has so far surpassed expectations, rapidly filling 15% of its softcap which has fuelled intense investor FOMO.

Nimanode , coined the “first no-code AI agent platform built natively on the XRP Ledger”, presents a no-brainer opportunity to what is poised to be the next evolution of DeFi on XRP.

Analysts have predicted $NMA could deliver high returns as we prepare for an alt season once it debuts on major decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

Nimanode’s NMA Token Sale Surges as Investor Demands Intensifies

FOMO is already building up as the Nimanode Presale momentum indicates strong confidence from early investors citing a belief in the project.

Early participants have already scooped up 15% of the initial presale softcap allocation, signaling growing market interest and early momentum.

Demand for the NMA token has also surged as tokens are set to be listed at an upward 25% price from presale prices at top XRPL exchanges like Magnetic, so instant returns for early investors are expected.

Such attractive pricing is resonating deeply with investors who missed out on XRP’s early growth stages.

Pioneering the AI x Blochchain Wave on XRP Ledger

Nimanode positions itself as a first-of-its-kind AI-powered infrastructure and agent economy, purpose-built on the XRP Ledger. By aligning with the renewed momentum surrounding XRP’s ecosystem, Nimanode aims to harness both the network's technical evolution and the community’s growing excitement.

Though independent from Ripple's official roadmap, Nimanode leverages XRP Ledger’s speed, low fees, and increasing developer adoption to help reignite the bullish energy seen in previous cycles.

To put it in perspective, XRP once saw an explosive 137,000% surge during the 2017–2018 bull market. Now, as the XRP ecosystem rebounds—with the token retracing back to $2.20—Nimanode’s emergence offers a timely opportunity to capture investor interest around intelligent automation, agent-powered DeFi, and tokenized real-world utilities built directly on XRPL.

Reimagining the Future of Work Through AI Agents, A Core Value

Nimanode isn’t just riding the wave of XRP’s momentum, it introduces a suite of pioneering features designed to fuel long-term growth and ecosystem resilience. It is working to be a part of the future of work.

Zero-Code Agent Builder: Create and launch AI agents through an intuitive drag-and-drop interface

Autonomous On-Chain Agents: Agents can interact with dApps, execute logic, and respond to events

Decentralized Agent Marketplace: Allows the community to deploy and monetize AI Agents

Cross-Chain & Off-Chain Integration: Enable automation across multiple networks and external APIs

