Shaving Creams Present a $31.5 Billion Global Market Opportunity by 2030: Beiersdorf (Nivea), Cremo Company, and P&G Lead the Charge

The Shaving Cream Market was valued at USD 19.75 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 31.49 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 8.15%. This growth is driven by expanding e-commerce platforms that enhance accessibility and convenience for consumers seeking a variety of shaving products.

The market is also seeing increasing demand for premium and specialized shaving creams, particularly those formulated for sensitive skin or unique grooming needs. Rising disposable incomes, especially in developing regions, along with the adoption of Western grooming trends, are contributing to broader market penetration. Social commerce is further accelerating this trend by making products more visible and accessible to new consumer segments.

Key Market Driver

Rising Awareness of Personal Grooming and Hygiene: The growing emphasis on personal grooming and hygiene across both developed and emerging markets is a major driver for the shaving cream industry. Consumers, especially men, are increasingly incorporating shaving into their broader skincare and grooming routines. The influence of social media, changing beauty norms, and increasing acceptance of self-care practices are reshaping grooming behaviors.

In India, for instance, the Beauty and Personal Care (BPC) market is projected to reach a GMV of USD 30 billion by 2027, driven by this shift. Men and women alike are now seeking products that offer more than basic shaving utility - such as creams with moisturizing or soothing ingredients for a more comfortable experience. This evolving mindset, coupled with growing awareness around grooming standards in professional settings, is pushing demand for both regular and premium shaving products across age groups and genders.

Key Market Challenge

Growing Preference for Beard Culture and Alternative Grooming Styles: The growing popularity of beards and alternative grooming styles is a major obstacle for the shaving cream market. Beard culture, especially among millennials and Gen Z, has gained mainstream traction and reduced the frequency of traditional shaving.

Influencers and public figures have normalized and glamorized bearded looks, while the "no-shave" trend continues to gain momentum. As a result, the demand for daily shaving products like creams and foams has seen a relative decline. Additionally, modern grooming preferences have shifted towards beard maintenance, leading consumers to invest more in oils, balms, and trimmers. This change in consumer behavior limits the core audience for shaving creams and forces brands to diversify into beard care or reposition their products for hybrid grooming routines.

Key Market Trend

Rise of Natural and Organic Shaving Creams: A significant trend in the shaving cream market is the growing preference for natural, organic, and chemical-free formulations. Consumers are increasingly prioritizing clean ingredients and ethical production processes, avoiding products that contain sulfates, parabens, and synthetic additives. This is fueling demand for plant-based shaving creams featuring ingredients like coconut oil, aloe vera, shea butter, and essential oils.

These formulations are particularly favored by those with sensitive skin or concerns about long-term skin health. In line with the global clean beauty movement, brands are also focusing on sustainable packaging and eco-friendly production methods. Labels such as "cruelty-free," "vegan," and "biodegradable" are becoming influential in purchase decisions, especially among younger consumers. This shift enables premium pricing and opens opportunities for niche players and major brands to tap into a fast-growing market segment.

Key Market Players Profiled:

Beiersdorf AG (Nivea)

Cremo Company, LLC

The Procter & Gamble Company

Colgate-Palmolive Company

BULLDOG (Edgewell Personal Care)

Bombay Shaving Company

Dollar Shave Club

Captain's Choice

Dorco Co. Ltd.

L'Oreal Groupe

Report Scope

In this report, the global Shaving Cream Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Shaving Cream Market, By Type:

Aftershave

Pre-shave

Shaving Cream Market, By Price:

Low

Medium

High

Shaving Cream Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Shaving Cream Market, By Region:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Spain Italy United Kingdom

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Vietnam South Korea

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Turkey

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $19.75 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $31.49 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global

