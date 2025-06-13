Analysis of the European Hospitals Market 2025-2030: Investment Opportunities for Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, Belgium, and Ireland

Dublin, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Hospital Market, By Country, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Hospital Market was valued at USD 0.85 Trillion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 1.09 Trillion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 4.35%. This mature and advanced market is anchored by strong public healthcare systems, cutting-edge infrastructure, and a widespread commitment to universal care access.

The sector's growth is being fueled by shifting demographics, especially aging populations, along with rapid technological progress and evolving patient expectations. To maintain performance and meet rising demand, hospitals are undergoing digital transformation, expanding service capacity, and focusing on operational modernization. Investments in digital health, workforce development, and facility upgrades are becoming critical. Meanwhile, the shift toward integrated, value-based care models is redefining hospital operations and emphasizing efficiency, outcome measurement, and long-term sustainability, ensuring hospitals remain central to Europe's healthcare landscape.

Key Market Driver

Aging Population and Chronic Disease Burden Europe's aging population and the resulting increase in chronic diseases are major factors propelling the hospital market. By 2030, the number of Europeans living with Alzheimer's and related dementias is expected to rise to 14 million, escalating the healthcare system's financial and operational demands. The projected economic impact of Alzheimer's care is set to exceed USD 721.37 billion by 2050. As per Eurostat, individuals aged 65 and older made up 21.1% of the EU's population in 2022, and this is forecasted to rise to 32.5% by 2100. Older populations are more prone to conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, osteoporosis, neurodegenerative disorders, and cancer, all of which increase hospital care needs. Consequently, hospitals are expanding geriatric and chronic care services, modernizing infrastructure, and adapting clinical operations to manage growing patient loads.

Key Market Challenge

Workforce Shortages and Talent Retention The shortage of skilled medical professionals - including nurses, general practitioners, and specialists - poses a significant challenge for hospitals across Europe. Contributing factors include an aging healthcare workforce, burnout, and early retirements, particularly in under-resourced public systems. Staffing shortages reduce care quality, extend wait times, and hinder hospitals' ability to scale operations or adopt innovative models. The increased use of temporary staffing and overtime also inflates labor costs. Addressing this challenge requires strategic investment in training programs, international recruitment, and adoption of automation technologies such as AI-driven diagnostics and robotic procedures to ease clinical burdens and improve workforce efficiency.

Key Market Trend

Integration of Value-Based Healthcare Models European hospitals are transitioning from fee-for-service to value-based healthcare (VBHC) models, which emphasize care quality, patient outcomes, and cost-effectiveness. Government mandates and payer incentives are accelerating this shift to improve healthcare delivery and financial sustainability. Hospitals are redesigning care pathways around bundled, patient-centered services with a focus on chronic disease management, preventative care, and post-discharge support. The implementation of performance-based KPIs is reshaping reimbursement models, promoting efficiency, and reducing readmissions. Advanced analytics and predictive tools are increasingly used to track outcomes, manage resources, and demonstrate value - ultimately strengthening hospitals' competitiveness and long-term viability in the evolving European health ecosystem.

Key Market Players Profiled:

HCA Healthcare UK

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Spire Healthcare Group plc

Orpea Group

Asklepios Klinik Barmbek

Sana Kliniken AG

San Donato Group (Gruppo San Donato)

Report Scope

In this report, the Europe Hospital Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Europe Hospital Market, By Product:

Public

Private

Europe Hospital Market, By Type:

General

Specialty

Multi-Speciality

Europe Hospital Market, By Type of Services:

In-Patient Services

Out-Patient Services

Europe Hospital Market, By Bed Capacity:

Up to 100 beds

100-500 beds

Above 500 beds

Europe Hospital Market, By Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Switzerland

Sweden

Belgium

Ireland

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $0.85 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.09 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Europe

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5g57m2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment