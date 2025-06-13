Siili Solutions Plc: Share Repurchase 13.6.2025

Siili Solutions Plc      Announcement  13.6.2025 
    
    
Siili Solutions Plc: Share Repurchase 13.6.2025  
    
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange   
    
Trade date          13.6.2025  
Bourse trade        Buy  
Share                 SIILI  
Amount            1 100Shares 
Average price/ share   6,2091EUR 
Total cost           6 830,01EUR 
    
    
Siili Solutions Plc now holds a total of 11 398 shares 
including the shares repurchased on 13.6.2025  
    
The share buybacks are executed in compliance with Regulation  
No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council (MAR) Article 5
and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. 
    
On behalf of Siili Solutions Plc   
    
Nordea Bank Oyj   
    
Sami HuttunenIlari Isomäki  
    
Further information:   
CFO Aleksi Kankainen   
Email: aleksi.kankainen@siili.com   
Tel. +358 50 584 2029   
    
www.siili.com   

