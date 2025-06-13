Dublin, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Guide to Venture Capital & Private Equity Firms 2025: Domestic Firms, Canadian Firms, International Firms, and National & State Associations" book has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This twenty-ninth edition of the Guide to Venture Capital & Private Equity Firms, Domestic & International is a comprehensive database of 3,000 of the most active venture capital and private equity firms operating domestically and internationally today. This new edition has been extensively updated, offering valuable, current, and detailed information to individuals, entrepreneurs, and businesses worldwide.

The Guide to Venture Capital & Private Equity Firms is organized into four major sections: Domestic Firms, Canadian Firms, International Firms, and National & State Associations, each of which are listed alphabetically by name. All domestic, Canadian, and international profiles include: a mission statement, industry group preferences, portfolio companies, geographic preferences, average and minimum investments, and investment criteria.

Each firm's partners are listed with extensive background information, such as education (including degree and school), professional background (including previous positions and companies), and directorships held. The specificity of both the firm and its partners add to the value of each firm's profile. Information for firms headquartered overseas includes name, phone, fax, email and website.

Highlights include:

VC investment in the U.S. dipped in Q3 2024, although investment in artificial intelligence (AI) remained strong.

Despite the overall dip, deal sizes bumped upwards.

A few IPOs occurred, but M&A activity remained curtailed.

Fintech investment in the Americas showed signs of weakening, despite large deal volumes.

This guide also contains five valuable indexes:

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

User Guide & Key

KPMG Private Enterprise - Venture Pulse, Q4 2024, Global Analysis of Venture Funding

KPMG - Pulse of Fintech H1 2024

DESCRIPTIVE LISTINGS

Domestic Firms

Canadian Firms

International Firms

National & State Associations

INDEXES

College & University Index

Executive Name Index

Geographic Index

Industry Preference Index

Portfolio Companies Index

