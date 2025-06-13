IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 23 - 2025

Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Statement of transactions in own shares from June 2nd to June 6th 2025
|Name of the issuer
|Identity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of the transaction
|Identity code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|02/06/2025
|FR0010259150
|294
|102,63197
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|02/06/2025
|FR0010259150
|929
|102,90904
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|02/06/2025
|FR0010259150
|288
|102,59167
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|02/06/2025
|FR0010259150
|3 069
|103,02822
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|03/06/2025
|FR0010259150
|294
|103,98571
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|03/06/2025
|FR0010259150
|929
|104,26491
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|03/06/2025
|FR0010259150
|288
|104,0691
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|03/06/2025
|FR0010259150
|2 427
|103,81108
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|04/06/2025
|FR0010259150
|504
|103,79246
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|04/06/2025
|FR0010259150
|1 186
|103,48668
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|04/06/2025
|FR0010259150
|354
|103,62825
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|04/06/2025
|FR0010259150
|3 306
|103,68297
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|05/06/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|104,26667
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|05/06/2025
|FR0010259150
|750
|104,04667
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|05/06/2025
|FR0010259150
|250
|103,94
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|05/06/2025
|FR0010259150
|2 794
|104,08021
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|06/06/2025
|FR0010259150
|200
|103,82
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|06/06/2025
|FR0010259150
|400
|103,825
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|06/06/2025
|FR0010259150
|200
|103,875
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|06/06/2025
|FR0010259150
|4 250
|103,90626
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|23 012
|103,6915
Attachment