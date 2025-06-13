IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 23 - 2025

 | Source: Ipsen Pharma Ipsen Pharma

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Statement of transactions in own shares from June 2nd to June 6th 2025
       
Name of the issuerIdentity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier) 		Day of the transactionIdentity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket         (MIC Code)
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1102/06/2025FR0010259150   294   102,63197AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1102/06/2025FR0010259150   929   102,90904CCXE
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1102/06/2025FR0010259150   288   102,59167TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1102/06/2025FR0010259150  3 069   103,02822XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1103/06/2025FR0010259150   294   103,98571AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1103/06/2025FR0010259150   929   104,26491CCXE
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1103/06/2025FR0010259150   288   104,0691TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1103/06/2025FR0010259150  2 427   103,81108XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1104/06/2025FR0010259150   504   103,79246AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1104/06/2025FR0010259150  1 186   103,48668CCXE
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1104/06/2025FR0010259150   354   103,62825TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1104/06/2025FR0010259150  3 306   103,68297XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1105/06/2025FR0010259150   300   104,26667AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1105/06/2025FR0010259150   750   104,04667CCXE
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1105/06/2025FR0010259150   250   103,94TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1105/06/2025FR0010259150  2 794   104,08021XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1106/06/2025FR0010259150   200   103,82AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1106/06/2025FR0010259150   400   103,825CCXE
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1106/06/2025FR0010259150   200   103,875TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1106/06/2025FR0010259150  4 250   103,90626XPAR
   TOTAL23 012 103,6915 


 

Attachment


Attachments

EN_IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 23_2025

