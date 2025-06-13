Sunset Social Club Opens as West Hollywood’s First Luxury Cannabis Lounge for Members Only

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the heart of Los Angeles’s iconic Sunset Strip, Sunset Social Club officially opens on Saturday, June 14 at 4:20 p.m., introducing West Hollywood’s first private cannabis consumption lounge. Located directly across from Chateau Marmont, this 5,500-square-foot members-only venue combines the prestige of a private club with curated access to California’s most sought-after cannabis brands and hospitality experiences.

Operating under one of West Hollywood’s original cannabis licenses, Sunset Social Club redefines luxury cannabis culture with vintage-inspired interiors, strategic partnerships, and immersive programming designed for tastemakers and connoisseurs alike.

“As someone who’s been part of the California cannabis community for years, I can honestly say there’s nothing else like this open right now,” said Chris Folkerts, partner at Sunset Social Club and CEO of Grenco Science. “This has been five years in the making. We’re not just another dispensary or lounge, we’re building a community around premium cannabis culture.”

Designed by Pantera Sara, known for her vintage aesthetic and deep Hollywood roots, Sunset Social Club’s interiors showcase hand-picked furniture, gallery-quality art, and a ‘lived-in luxury’ feel inspired by old Hollywood. The lounge includes:

A spacious, luxe consumption area

An outdoor patio garden for socializing and smoking

Secure lockers for members

A private parking lot with 200 spaces, rare for West Hollywood and ideal for VIPs seeking discretion

“We wanted to create a space where cannabis consumers can relax, connect, and be inspired with a sense of privacy and exclusivity that’s increasingly rare in today’s hyper-connected world,” said Sara.

Membership Perks, Monthly Activations & Exclusive Benefits

Membership is $420/month and includes far more than lounge access:

Monthly Perk Credit: Each member receives an equivalent monthly value in a curated mix of cannabis products, food and beverage offerings, and exclusive merchandise only available on-site. These benefits do not roll over, encouraging regular visits and engagement with new partner offerings.

Cannabis mixology bar with infused cocktails

Gourmet small bites prepared by a Michelin-trained chef

A full specialty coffee program curated by Be Bright Coffee, with founder Frank La personally training the staff and overseeing beverage development

VIP access to exclusive events, private performances, and brand activations

Discounts at iconic L.A. restaurants and nightlife venues

Priority access to private Chinese Theater screenings



Sunset Social Club operates:

Sunday–Thursday: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Friday–Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m.

Weekend hours may extend to 4:00 a.m. pending city approval.



Top Cannabis Brands All Under One Roof

Sunset Social Club is built on deep partnerships with California’s top-tier cannabis and lifestyle brands, including:

710 Labs, Alien Labs, Backpack Boys, Benzeen, Cake, Camino, Cann, CBX, Connected, Cure Co, Foreign Genetics, Good Tide, Grenco Science, Heavy Heads, Jungle Boys, Kiva, Khalifa Kush, Nameless, Originals, Pabst Labs, Sluggers, Spritz, St. Ides, Stündenglass, West Coast Cure, Wizard Trees, Wyld

Many of these brand partners have already planned large-scale activations and more intimate, highly curated experiences within the lounge. From product launches to cultural events, Sunset Social Club is committed to working closely with members and partners to create unique experiences that can’t be found anywhere else in cannabis.

The lounge also features immersive integrations with Grenco Science and Stündenglass, offering signature cannabis cocktail experiences and exclusive glassware presentations.

A Vision for Cannabis Hospitality and Expansion

Sunset Social Club isn’t just a lounge, it’s a movement. With plans to develop a house brand and open future locations in other legal markets, the team is building a Soho House-style cannabis network with reciprocal member access across cities.

The venue also includes a flexible event space for live performances, brand takeovers, and curated member programming, blending cannabis culture with the rhythm of Los Angeles nightlife and entertainment.

“We’re not just serving cannabis, we’re serving culture,” added Folkerts.

Filling a Gap in L.A.’s Cannabis Scene

With past venues like Cannabis Cafe closed and others pivoting away from onsite consumption, Sunset Social Club fills a key gap in Los Angeles’s cannabis hospitality landscape, offering a private, legal, and elevated space for modern consumers.

“This is Sunset. This is Hollywood,” said Sara. “We built something people can be proud to belong to with comfort, design, exclusivity, and great cannabis at its core.”

JOIN THE CLUB

Applications are now open at https://sunsetsocialclub.wildapricot.org

Location:

8228 W Sunset Blvd, Suite B, West Hollywood, CA 90046

Directly across from Chateau Marmont

Press Inquiries & Grand Opening RSVP:

Wilfred M. Waimiri

wilfred@nisonco.com

5185324851