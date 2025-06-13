Fly Play hf.: Impact of Potential Takeover on Company Operations

See the attached announcement from Fly Play hf.
Attachment
| Source: FLYPLAY HF FLYPLAY HF
See the attached announcement from Fly Play hf.
Attachment
Fly Play hf. has received a notification from the company BBL 212 hf. regarding a proposed voluntary takeover offer by BBL 212 hf. for all shares in Fly Play hf. The leading parties behind BBL 212...Read More
PLAY carried 117,199 passengers in May 2025, compared to 146,692 passengers in May 2024, reflecting a 14.0% reduction in PLAY’s capacity for the month. This reduction is the result of the company’s...Read More