DÉKUPLE: COMBINED GENERAL MEETING ON 13 JUNE 2025 - Dividend of €0.76 per share, to be paid out on 20 June 2025

COMBINED GENERAL MEETING ON 13 JUNE 2025

Dividend of €0.76 per share, to be paid out on 20 June 2025



Paris, 13 June 2025 (6:30pm) - ADLPartner’s Combined General Meeting, chaired by Mr Bertrand Laurioz, Chairman of the Board of Directors, was held today.

Approval of the full-year accounts for 2024

The general meeting approved the corporate and consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2024.

Dividend pay-out

In line with the Board of Directors proposal, the general meeting decided to pay out a dividend of €0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date has been set for 18 June 2025, with payment on 20 June.

Compensation of Board members and the censor

The general meeting amended during the session the 4th resolution relating to the global compensation awarded to Board members and the censor. It decided to increase this annual envelope to €190,000 (instead of €170,000 as initially proposed), effective from the 2025 financial year and for subsequent years until a new decision is taken by the general meeting. This adjustment was motivated by the intensity of the work carried out by the Board as part of the Group's development.

Other resolutions

All the other resolutions submitted to the meeting were adopted, including:

The approval of regulated agreements and the compensation policy for the Company’s corporate officers, as well as all the elements making up the compensation and benefits paid or awarded during or for the 2024 fiscal year to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer,

The authorization for the Board of Directors to implement a share buyback program,

The amendment of articles 13 and 17 of the Company's bylaws to reflect the new participation and voting rules within the Board of Directors introduced by law no. 2024-537 of June 13, 2024 known as the “Attractivité Law”).





The quorum conditions and detailed voting results will be posted shortly on the French-language version of DÉKUPLE's website (www.dekuple.com).

About DÉKUPLE

DÉKUPLE is a European leader for data marketing and communication. Its expert capabilities combining consulting, creativity, data and technology enable it to support brands with the transformation of their marketing to drive their business performance. The Group designs and implements client acquisition, loyalty and relationship management solutions for its partners and clients across all distribution channels. The Group works with more than 500 brands, from major groups to mid-market firms, in Europe and around the world. Founded in 1972, DÉKUPLE recorded net sales of €218m in 2024. Present in Europe, North America and China, the Group employs more than 1,100 people guided by its core values: a conquering spirit, respect and collaboration. DÉKUPLE is listed on the regulated market Euronext Paris – Compartment C. ISIN: FR0000062978 – DKUPL.

www.dekuple.com

DÉKUPLE

Investor Relations & Financial Information

tel: +33 (0)1 41 58 72 03 - relations.investisseurs@dekuple.com



ACTUS FINANCE & COMMUNICATION

Cyril Combe - tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 36 - dekuple@actus.fr

