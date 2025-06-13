SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates CRKN, ELEV, STR, VIGL on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (OTCMKTS: CRKN)’s sale to Crown EK Acquisition LLC for $3.15 per share. If you are a Crown Electrokinetics shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELEV)’s sale to Concentra Biosciences, LLC. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Elevation shareholders will receive $0.36 in cash per share, plus one non-tradeable contingent value right representing the right to receive: (i) 100% of the closing net cash in excess of $26.4 million; and (ii) 80% of any net proceeds received within five years following closing from any disposition of EO-1022 that occurs within one year following closing. If you are an Elevation shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Sitio Royalties Corp. (NYSE: STR)’s merger with Viper Energy, Inc. If you are a Sitio shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIGL)’s sale to Sanofi. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Vigil shareholders will receive $8.00 per share in cash and a non-tradeable contingent value right entitling shareholders to potentially receive an additional $2.00 per share in cash payable following the first commercial sale of VG-3927 if achieved within a specific period. If you are a Vigil shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

