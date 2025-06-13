Leading Ladies League Founder Jessica Cristobal Represents Florida on the Mrs. International Pageant Stage

MIAMI, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jessica Cristobal, founder of the Leading Ladies League (LLL) , has been named Mrs. Florida International and will represent the state of Florida at the upcoming Mrs. International Pageant. This recognition highlights Cristobal’s dedication to service, leadership, and empowering women to create lasting legacies through community engagement and collaboration.



As the driving force behind the Leading Ladies League, Cristobal has built a platform focused on supporting high-achieving women who are shaping their own definitions of success. LLL offers members a curated blend of leadership development, luxury experiences and events, and a strong network committed to personal growth and social impact. The organization is grounded in the belief that leadership is most powerful when paired with authenticity, connection, and purpose.





Through her role as Mrs. Florida International, Cristobal is bringing attention to the importance of inclusive leadership and meaningful service through her exclusive, curated signature events that include Align & Dine, and Girlfriends’ Glam Soirée, to name a few. Her platform through LLL underscores her commitment to amplifying women’s voices, advancing mentorship and support for at-risk youth, and creating spaces where success is both personal and collective.

Cristobal emphasizes that the heart of Leading Ladies League is rooted in service and philanthropy. “LLL is an organization of ambitious women who are focused on making a difference in their communities. We are here to impact and influence lives for the better,” she said. “I created this platform because it was modeled after something that I would personally have wanted to be a part of. To be a part of LLL is like having your own ‘hype squad’ of accomplished women, cheering each other on for all of our goals, big or small. We then take that same energy and instill it into the youth that we mentor and spend time with. We want them to believe that no dream is too big or too small, and that they can do, be, and accomplish anything they want in life. In our organization, we edify and amplify voices and personal brands to create a bigger, better version of ourselves so we can make a major impact in the communities we serve.”





“I believe leadership is not just about personal achievement, it’s about creating impact and building something that outlasts us,” Cristobal said. Leading Ladies League is about tapping into leadership, luxury, and legacy, and I’m honored to share that message on the Mrs. International stage.”



Cristobal’s appointment as Mrs. Florida International not only reflects her personal and professional accomplishments but also brings national visibility to the mission of LLL. As she prepares to compete on the international stage, she continues to expand LLL’s reach and deepen its impact, bringing together women from diverse backgrounds who are united by shared values of integrity, ambition, and purpose.





The Leading Ladies League is an exclusive membership community created for women who refuse to choose between success and fulfillment. It offers premium resources, high-touch mentorship, and luxury experiences that empower members to build wealth while making a meaningful impact. The platform serves changemakers who lead with both ambition and authenticity, cultivating success that extends beyond business and into legacy.

