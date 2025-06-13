Shareholders of Ibotta, Inc. Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before June 16, 2025 to Discuss Your Rights – IBTA

NEW YORK, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Ibotta, Inc. ("Ibotta" or the "Company") (NYSE: IBTA) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Ibotta investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud. This lawsuit is on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded Ibotta securities pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with Ibotta’s April 18, 2024 initial public offering. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

IBTA investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: According to the filed complaint, defendants made false statements and/or concealed that they did not properly warn investors of the risks concerning Ibotta’s contract with The Kroger Co. (“Kroger”). Kroger’s contract was at-will, and Ibotta failed to warn investors that a large client could cancel their contract with Ibotta without warning. Despite providing a detailed explanation of the terms of Ibotta’s contract with Walmart, there was not a single warning of the at-will nature of Kroger’s contract. Rather than disclosing the very real risk of a major client walking away at any time, Ibotta provided boilerplate warnings concerning the importance of maintaining ongoing relationships with their clients.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Ibotta during the relevant time frame, you have until June 16, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

